114 Covid patients in ICU as Kenya's cases increase by 431

Nanyuki hospital ICU

One of six ventillators at the new ICU unit in the Nanyuki Level Five Hospital in Laikipia County, as pictured on July 30, 2020. 

Photo credit: Joseph Kanyi | Nation Media Group
By  Amina Wako

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • The country's death toll increased by five to 1,913 while the number of recoveries grew by 79 to 88,405.

The number of Covid-19 patients under intensive care has increased by 16 to 114 within a day, Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe reported on Saturday, in his daily update on the pandemic in Kenya.

