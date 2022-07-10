100,000 police officers to keep guard during polls, says Kibicho

At least 100,000 police officers will be used to provide security during the August 9 General Election, Interior Principal Secretary Karanja Kibicho has said, adding that the officers will be dispatched to all polling stations to ensure the exercise runs smoothly.

Speaking to journalists on Saturday evening at Kathaka Primary School in Kirinyaga County during celebrations to mark the learning institution's 50 years since inception, Dr Kibicho assured Kenyans that the polls will be peaceful.

"We are fully prepared for the polls and there will be no chaos," Dr Kibicho, an alumnus of the school, said.

The Interior PS said his ministry will work closely with the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) to ensure that there will be no disruptions during the polls.

Chiefs

He lashed out at Kenya Kwanza leaders for attacking chiefs while on their campaign trail in the country.

He dismissed claims that chiefs are being used by the state to campaign for Azimio la Umoja presidential flagbearer Raila Odinga.

"The Kenya Kwanza leaders are attacking chiefs who are doing a good job of overseeing the implementation of government programmes. Chiefs are government officers and they are not drumming up support for anyone and these politicians should stop meddling in their work," Dr Kibicho said.

He the Kenya Kwanza leaders are sensing defeat.

"The leaders have noted that the ground has changed and majority of voters are now leaning to the Azimio side and that is why they are turning against chiefs to attract sympathy.

Interior PS Karanja Kibicho with his two former teachers at Kathaka Primary School in Kirinyaga County on July 9, 2022. He promised to build an ablution block for teachers in the school. Photo credit: George Munene | Nation Media Group

Avoid corrupt leaders

He advised Kenyans to reject “thieves” seeking various political seats.

"Some of the leaders who are running for political positions have looted public resources and they have no business to lead. Such leaders should be sent home," he said.

He warned that Kenyans will regret should they make a mistake of voting in corrupt leaders.

"Kenyans should vote wisely if they want to have a better life," he said.

He reiterated that he will continue with civic education despite opposition from Deputy President William Ruto's allies.

"I have a responsibility as a civil servant to educate Kenyans on electoral process so that they can make the right choice," he said.

During the celebrations, Dr Kibicho promised to personally build an ablution block for teachers at a cost of Sh1 million