10 killed, dozens hurt in Kapedo

At least 10 people including four security officers have been killed for the last one week in an ongoing operation in Kapedo,Baringo and Turkana counties to recover illegal firearms.

Several other officers have been injured in the operation being conducted by a multi-agency security team.

Four policemen are among those who have been killed while five others have sustained serious injuries. Six civilians have also been shot dead under unclear circumstances as the government intensifies a crackdown on criminals behind perennial attacks that have claimed several lives and displaced hundreds of families.

According to Rift Valley Regional Coordinator George Natembeya, no arrests have been made as the operation involving the General Service Unit (GSU), Rapid Deployment Unit(RDU), Anti-Stock Theft Unit and police enters its second week.

“We want to use force to recover the firearms used to unleash mayhem,” said Mr Natembeya.

The victims

Superintendent Emadau Tabakol, a GSU commandant, was shot dead last Sunday while his driver sustained injuries after they were ambushed by bandits in Kapedo.

Another senior security officer and his driver, who is also a police officer, were gunned down at Caped bridge last Thursday by suspected armed bandits.

The officer, who is in-charge of RDU at the Kapedo camp, was heading to the station when he was ambushed by the bandits.

“Our security teams have not been overwhelmed by the bandits. Police have changed tactics and are ready to face the bandits head-on. No other police officer will be killed by these criminals,” added Mr Natembeya.

Six people — Paul Kosgei (Human Resource officer, TSC Tiaty), Nelson Kordado (primary school head teacher), Brian Silale (IEBC official), David Kukat (medical student), Kanga Siareng (businessman) and an unidentified young man believed to be a boda boda rider, were last Wednesday found shot dead after they were flashed out of a bar in Chemoling’ot trading centre by suspected policemen.

The bullet-riddled bodies were discovered in a thicket by security personnel and locals pursing bandits who had attacked a village in Arabal, Baringo South, some 100 kilometres away.

Tension high

Tension is high in Kapedo following the sporadic attacks. Locals are living in fear of more raids by the bandits, who are reported to be hiding in bushes.

Tiaty MP William Kamket was arrested last Thursday and is being investigated over the recent attacks while Silale MCA Nelson Lotela surrendered to the Directorate of Criminal Investigations in Nakuru over the weekend for questioning.

The security team involved in the operation to recover illegal firearms and flush out the criminals have pitched camp in the porous Lomelo,Kapedo, Napeitom, Ameyan, Silale and Nadome.

Armoured vehicles have been deployed in the area as well as police choppers with more security officers and military officers.

Deep trenches in the area occasioned by soil erosion have provided the bandits with hideouts from which they ambush security personnel and civilians.

The scramble for Kapedo has resulted in a perennial conflict, in which hundreds of residents have been killed over the years. Pokots and Turkanas have been fighting over resources along the border region, which has led to bloodbath.