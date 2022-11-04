10 GSU officers to face murder, causing serious injuries charges over Kajiado shootings, Ipoa says

Ten elite police officers including their commander are set to be arraigned in a Nairobi court for the fatal shooting of demonstrators at Masimba area of Kajiado County.

Inspector of Police Cornelio Nabwera, Corporal Zakayo Kipterio, and Police Constables Kasim Nunow, Hoseah Chikara, Mohammed Adan, Wambua Kilonzo, Wesley Kipkorir, Boaz Mogire, John Mwangi and Desmond Musyoka were Friday held at Kibra Police station awaiting arraignment.

Their prosecution follows a directive of the office of the Public Prosecutions (ODPP) after reviewing the findings of the investigations.

The Independent Policing and Oversight Authority (Ipoa) launched investigations into the murder of four people by the police officers attached to the general Service Unit (GSU).

“The totality of evidence on record suggests that the GSU officers were culpable for the offence of murder contrary to section 203 as read with 204 of the penal code. Additionally, the officers are culpable for causing grievous harm contrary to section 234 of the penal code,” the ODPP said.

The letter further reads: “We concur with the Authority that the use of force by the GSU officers against the demonstrators was not only unlawful but was also unjustified. Therefore, we direct that the officers be charged accordingly.”

Ipoa established that the GSU officers attached to the M Company, had escorted a cargo belonging to De La Rue Company from Mombasa to Nairobi, and on the fateful day, were travelling back to Mombasa when they encountered the demonstrators.

The investigations revealed that the officers fired a total of 40 rounds of ammunition before making through barricades and driving off to their destination.

The investigators collected 17 spent cartridges from the scene of incident. Autopsy also showed that the victims died of single bullet wounds. A bullet head and bullet fragments were retrieved from the bodies during the postmortem examinations.

Four people died while six others sustained injuries when the officers attached to the officers opened fire at demonstrators on the Nairobi – Mombasa Highway.

Mr Duncan Kanari, Mr Letemir Topoika Yionti, Mr Denis Matheka Mutua and Mr Stanley Ntidu Tereu died.

Mr Dickson Muema, Mr Peter Saita, Mr Kuoere Mukare, Mr John Kaetuai, Mr Sila Mwangu and Mr Tom Kanake survived but with bullet wounds.

They were among a group of demonstrators who were protesting invasion of their farms by the elephants.