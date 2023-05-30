Wycliffe Ochiaga appointed Lake Basin Development Authority boss

Mr Wycliffe Ochiaga is the new Managing Director of the Lake Basin Development Authority (LBDA).

He takes over from Interior Principal Secretary Dr Raymond Omollo who was nominated by President William Ruto and approved by the National Assembly in December last year.

East African Community, the Arid and Semi-Arid Lands and Regional Development Cabinet Secretary Rebecca Miano, while confirming the appointment, termed him as a distinguished accountant and corporate governance professional with extensive exposure in both the public and private sectors.

“His strategic vision and exceptional leadership skills make him an ideal fit for this crucial role,” she said.

Mr Ochiaga, who previously served as the Director for Internal Audit at the parastatal took the helm of the organization with effect from Monday, May 29.

As the director, he is credited for having successfully led the Authority in strengthening internal controls, corporate governance and compliance with regulatory requirements.

The chairman of the board of directors James Waore Diang’a lauded Mr Ochiaga for his outstanding service and commitment during his tenure as acting managing director towards upholding the authority’s mission.

“The board of directors expresses its confidence in Wycliffe’s ability to drive the authority forward, emphasizing his exceptional leadership and unwavering dedication.

“The board believes that under his leadership, LBDA will continue to fulfil its mission to catalyse, promote and implement resource-based integrated socio-economic development for the improved livelihoods of the communities in the Lake Victoria Basin,” he said.

Mr Diang’a, however, called upon all stakeholders to support Mr Ochiaga as he assumes his new responsibilities at the authority

He holds a Master of Business Administration degree in Finance from the University of Nairobi and a Bachelor in Business Administration with Information Technology from Maseno University.