Why many Kenyans won't travel upcountry during Christmas

The festive season is here with us again. And, while many urbanites will be travelling to be with their families and relatives and friends in rural Kenya as is the tradition, a huge number has chosen not to.

The Sunday Nation spoke to some of the individuals who have chosen to remain in Nairobi and other towns during the festivities.

From not having any other place to call home to not seeing sense in the hype that is travelling upcountry during Christmas, the reasons are as varied as they can get.

We also spoke to an expert on whether it is right to avoid being with family members during this season.

The Sunday Nation also sampled a few ways to spend the festive period alone.

Further, we explored why it is not entirely wrong to choose not to travel to be with family during this time.

The decision to travel upcountry, according to Ms Serah Njeri of Unique Divine Counselling Consultants in Nakuru, is personal.

Not feasible

Ms Njeri says it is never a question of right or wrong, normal or abnormal when one chooses to skip the holidays.

She adds that if an individual chooses not to show up in their rural home, family members “should let them be”.

“They have reasons for such a decision they may not be comfortable sharing with family members or even friends and colleagues,” she says.

According to the counsellor, travelling to rural areas for the festivities is not feasible for everyone, whether out of financial hardship, to protect their emotional well-being, or due to mental health struggles.

And, while it may seem harsh to skip family get-togethers, making such a journey could be an “emotional trigger”.

People choose not to travel upcountry to avoid the emotional drain that comes with it.

“Some may have lost their loved ones in the recent past,” the psychologist says.

“But times are also changing. Gone are the times people found pleasure in travelling for family get-togethers at the end of the year. People seem to find pleasure in travelling to sceneries and other sites.”

After leaving childhood at home, some people find additional communities, passions and even a sense of individualism that aligns more with their values.

Returning home can lead to mental distress, the counsellor adds.

“The current economic times are not friendly. It could be as a result of the drain that some choose to postpone the travel for other times when they are financially ready,” she said.

Alone? There are several ways one can get through the Christmas and New Year festivities.

The pressure to feel the warmth of others could be excessive at this moment.

But finding yourself alone at this time gives you ample time to reflect on your life and what 2022 has been.

Dealing with pressure

It is advisable that you devour this moment to the fullest.

You could use the “lonely” moment to meditate upon your life, experts say.

It may feel like everyone is having the time of their lives, but remember everyone is dealing with their own pressures too.

However, try not to fall into the trap that the holidays should be celebrated in a particular way.

Find something that keeps you busy and helps you unwind.

It could be boat-riding, having a bottle of wine, shopping or any other thing that floats your boat.

For once, allow yourself the permission to spend the entire period that you’re alone resetting, recharging and resting.

It has been a long year and you, like everyone else, deserve a break from the usual routine.

It could feel lonelier, but try staying in bed wasting the time away as that is therapeutic.

Your emotional health comes first.

Ms Njeri says you owe no one an explanation for the decisions you take concerning your life.

It is, therefore, your choice where and how you spend the holidays.

She explains that conflict is a sign of a healthy relationship.

Wrong and right

But when conflicted, the counsellor advises that one needs to make decisions that are in hir or her best interests.

“You owe no one an explanation of the decisions you take. That is as long as you are okay with the decisions,” Ms Njeri told the Sunday Nation.

Individuals have different psychosocial reasons for skipping family holidays, and they are all right.