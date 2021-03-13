What’s being done to protect our interests in Kenya-UK trade deal?

Trade CS Betty Maina

Trade CS Betty Maina whose memorandum to the National Assembly revealed that the trade pact between Kenya and UK will allow the latter to export goods to Kenya duty-free for a period of 25 years.

Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group

By  Walter Menya


Editor's picks

More from News

  1. PRIME Tanzania politicians flee to Kenya

  2. China refuses to budge on Xinjiang despite US pressure

  3. Kenya’s Covid cases rise by over 1,000

  4. Why Sonko's lawyers have quit his case

    Lawyer John Khamiwa

  5. Thai PM gets AstraZeneca jab as rollout resumes

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.