‘We are underpaid but it is better than nothing’

One became an M-Pesa shop attendant another a librarian at a rural school and another a commercial sex worker.

In Kenya, studying, graduating, getting a well-paying job, staging a lavish wedding and having children represent many young people’s view of a perfect life. But the reality is different.

Many skipped some of the stages while others got stuck in one.

Many Kenyans wish they had never joined universities as their hopes of landing a lucrative job ended up in disappointment.

Gone are the days when graduates were guaranteed a dream job after completing university. Many have ended up in the informal sector or with low-paying jobs. But some have chosen to view the glass as half full as opposed to half empty.

Rachel Lukholele graduated in 2017 with a bachelor’s degree in supply chain management. She thought job opportunities would be waiting for her but after four years of no success, she says reality hit her that maybe she might never get the job she studied for.

“I have looked for work for three years, all in vain. So when I got this one as an M-Pesa agent I took it, it’s better than nothing. I have a side hustle that is not good but what can we do?” Ms Lukholele posed.

Brian Wanyonyi, who graduated from Kisii University in 2017, says he opted to look for a job in a field different from what he studied.

He had studied to become a high-profile librarian. Now, he works in a village high school earning Sh7,000 a month.

“It is what it is. I had looked for employment all in vain so when I got a chance to work as a librarian in this school, as much as the pay is low, I had to take it because I had studied for it,” he said.

“I have done so many odd jobs but this one is better. I tried my hand in business but it has not been as successful but at least it brings in some change.”

According to Trading Economics, the unemployment rate in Kenya decreased to 7.20 percent in the third quarter of 2020 from 10.40 percent in the second quarter.

Unemployment has led many young people into illegal activities. Unlike Mr Wanyonyi and Ms Lukholele, who are making ends meet with their little pay, Lillian (not her real name), having been hustling for years and with the cost of living skyrocketing, resorted to prostitution.

“I am so tired of looking for work. I was introduced by a friend to this business. At least I get some money. It is not a pleasant job but what can I say, it puts food on my table,” Lillian said.

Victor (not his real name), after finishing secondary school at a national school, joined the university of his choice.

He graduated in 2016 with a degree in journalism. He had a passion for TV and landed a job as a presenter but his efforts to advance his career have been futile.

“I work at a local TV station and I get paid Sh25,000 every month; remember there is KRA. I have been looking for work elsewhere but all in vain,” he said.

But he questions whether there are well-paying jobs in Kenya, saying people must find ways to survive and supplement the little they earn.

“We make do with what we get; it’s better than nothing. I have my side hustles, I am an emcee and a professional translator, and that's where I get some coins to settle some of my bills,” said Victor, who requested anonymity to avoid backlash from his employer.

“I feel they are underpaying me because of the experience I have, and also the qualification that I have, but what can you do?”

Each year, Kenyan universities churn out thousands of graduates, even as unemployment remains high.

According to Kenyayote, a top educational content provider platform, a total of 84,243 students graduate from universities each year.

Total employment in 2020 outside small-scale agriculture and pastoral activities stood at 17.4 million, down from 18.1 million in 2019, says the Kenya Bureau of Statistics Economic Survey.

In the same period, wage employment in the private sector declined by 10.0 per cent from 2.063 million jobs in 2019 to 1.856 million. In the public sector, wage employment increased from 865,200 in 2019 to 884,600.