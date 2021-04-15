Mombasa Law Courts
Tycoon’s death inside hotel ends Sh2bn property row with sons

By  Brian Ocharo

What you need to know:

  • Gurnther has been undergoing treatment in Germany and occasionally flying into the country for the hearing of the case.
  • Ownership of Sh2 billion Papillion Garden Bar Villa left pending before the High Court in Mombasa.

A three-year-old court battle for ownership of a multibillion-shilling property in Mombasa between German investor Wilfred Gurnther and his two children has ended prematurely after the tycoon died in his hotel.

