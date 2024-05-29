‘He never shied away from asking questions’: Tributes pour in for KTN journalist Shadrack Mitty

The media fraternity is mourning the death of television reporter Shadrack Mitty, who was working with the Standard Group at the time of his demise in the early hours of Wednesday.

According to his employer, Shadrack died at the Kenyatta University Referral Hospital.

“He was unwell at the time of his demise, and his condition had deteriorated on Tuesday,” reported the Standard Digital.

Specialising in education reporting, Shadrack’s trademark low-pitched and calm voice will be etched in the minds of those who heard him report on TV, first at QTV where he launched his career then later at KTN.

His professionalism, inquisitive mind and bilingualism are among the attributes praised in the tributes paid so far.

Standard Group’s broadcast and innovation editor, Mr Kizito Namulanda, noted that Shadrack had an unrivalled passion for covering education matters.

“I have known Mitty as a very focused, composed, and dedicated reporter,” he said.

The Kenya National Examinations Council (Knec) applauded his prowess in covering education stories.

“Mitty was a talented reporter who always produced balanced, informative stories on education matters. Knec CEO, management and staff condole with Mitty’s family and the media fraternity,” posted the council on X.

The Orange Democratic Movement’s communications director, Mr Philip Etale, praised Shadrack’s drive to get the full story through the questions he asked.

“This was one journalist who loved his job. He was dedicated and never shied from asking as many questions as possible to understand the story for informed dissemination to the masses. The media industry has lost a good man,” Mr Etale posted on X.

Communications practitioner Kennedy Murithi, who worked with Shadrack at the Nation Media Group’s QTV, noted that the late was a master of language.

“[He was] a fine multi-lingual journalist whom we started with at QTV before he transitioned to KTN,” posted Mr Murithi on Facebook.