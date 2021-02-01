Travelling out of the country? You may soon need vaccine passport

Kenyans travelling abroad may soon face new forms of restrictions as calls for introduction of Covid-19 vaccine passports become louder.

Even before vaccines get into the country, the passport may become a requirement to land in some airports, especially in Europe and the US.

In Europe, for example, the European Union Commission is under pressure to introduce the passport for its 27-member states so that their citizens may move freely within the bloc.

Countries such as Greece are already allowing visitors to enter without restrictions, if they have a Covid-19 vaccine certificate.

“Yes, I do believe that certification of vaccination status might increasingly become important for international travel. And this will heavily favour high-income countries and will make it challenging for Africans to travel,” Prof Madhukar Pai, the chairperson of the Canada Research in Epidemiology and Global Health said in an interview with Nation.

“Even without Covid-19, there are many challenges for Africans to get visas for countries in North America and Europe. I now worry that this need for vaccination will be an additional barrier.”

Traveling abroad

At present, proof of immunisation against diseases such as yellow fever is required at some borders in accordance with the international health regulations.

The World Health Organisation introduced an international travel document, known as the yellow card in the 1960s, amid yellow fever epidemics.

To resume activities like tourism, international and technology companies have begun dry runs for smartphone applications that will be used as evidence of whether a traveller has been vaccinated against coronavirus.

A particular app, known as CommonPass, is fast gaining momentum, with several airlines making plans to begin rolling it out.

According to the Ministry of Health, Kenya is “not yet there” as regards the vaccine passports.

But when Kenyans will be required to have such while travelling abroad, the government will engage the counterparts on the best way to it.

“It is too early as we are yet to start vaccinating, plus it is only a small percentage of the world population which has been vaccinated.

“We are currently using the digitally-verified negative Covid-19 test through the trusted traveller initiative,” said an MoH official who cannot be named because he is not authorised to speak to the media.