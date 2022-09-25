Trade unions join calls for disbandment of SRC

Local trade unions have accused the Salaries and Remuneration Commission (SRC) of overstepping its mandate and threatened to lead calls for its disbandment.

The public sector trade unions said SRC has become an impediment to the implementation of deals signed by workers and their employers. The unions said they will begin collecting one million signatures as they push for the disbandment of the SRC.

This comes days after MPs issued an ultimatum to SRC to reinstate their allowances or risk being disbanded.

Speaking to the media in Nairobi, the unions’ general secretaries accused the Lynn Mengich-led commission of constant interference in the collective bargaining process and mutilation of successfully concluded collective bargaining agreements (CBAs).

They said SRC had morphed into a body that was neither answerable nor accountable to anyone. They accused the commission of making unilateral decisions and promised to seek audience with President William Ruto over the matter.

Kenya Universities Staff Union (Kusu) Secretary-General Dr Charles Mukhwaya accused the SRC of deliberately frustrating and suffocating the collective bargaining process by issuing unrealistic advisories that not only render negotiation a public relation exercise, but also veto mutually agreed agreements between social partners.

This is despite article 41 (5) of the Constitution providing that every worker has a right to collective bargaining without any limits as is the International Labour Organization (IL0) Conventions 87 and 98 which Kenya subscribes to.

However, since its inception, said Dr Mukhwaya, SRC has been frustrating and stifling or even blocking this right by barring negotiations on fiscal aspects of CBAs frustrating workers as well as tying the hands of employers who are willing and ready to engage with the unions.

CBA negotiations

“In the coming days, we shall start a multi-pronged approach whose ultimate goal is to disband SRC. We call on all workers to join us in this noble duty of restoring the industrial harmony between workers and employers through CBA negotiations, signing and implementation without interference from an unresponsive, unaccountable and belligerent third party,” said Dr Mukhwaya.

He said SRC has been making decisions without public or stakeholder participation, contrary to the Constitution of Kenya. He cited the commission’s decision to suspend CBA negotiation on monetary gains, and the proposals to scrap MPs’ allowances.

Despite article 231 Section 5 (a) demanding of SRC to carry out its mandate in a fair and transparent manner, the Commission has turned into an opaque body that consults and listens to no one.

“We identify with parliamentarians and support calls for the disbandment of the commission which, in our opinion, no longer serves the purpose for which it was formed,” he said.

On June 17, 2021 the commission revealed that the National Treasury had advised it to consider postponing the review of salaries and allowances for the next two fiscal years until the economic situation changes.

The argument was based on the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic on the performance of the revenue and the expected slow economic recovery in the country, and across the world.

This advice was extended to the Teachers Service Commission by the SRC, meaning there will now be no review of the basic salary structures, allowances and other benefits paid in the public sectors in the financial year of 2021/2022 to 2022/2023.