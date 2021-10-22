Three police officers charged with helping Masten Wanjala escape from custody

Philip Mbithi, Masten Wanjala

Police constables Precious Mwende (left), Boniface Mutuma and Inspector Philip Mbithi appear in court where they were charged with aiding self-confessed serial killer Masten Wanjala to escape from Jogoo Road Police Station.

Photo credit: Richard Munguti | Nation Media Group

By  Richard Munguti

Court Reporter

Nation Media Group

Three police officers have been charged with aiding self-confessed serial killer Masten Wanjala to escape from police custody.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.