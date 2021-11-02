'Thanks, but no thanks': Former LSK boss turns down state job

Allen Gichuhi

Lawyer Allen Waiyaki Gichuhi.

Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group

By  Brian Wasuna

Nation Media Group

Former Law Society of Kenya (LSK) President Allen Gichuhi has turned down a recent appointment to chair the Industrial Property Tribunal, saying his plate is full and cannot take on another role.

