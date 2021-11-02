'Thanks, but no thanks': Former LSK boss turns down state job

Former Law Society of Kenya (LSK) President Allen Gichuhi has turned down a recent appointment to chair the Industrial Property Tribunal, saying his plate is full and cannot take on another role.

Industrialisation Cabinet Secretary Betty Maina announced his appointment to head the tribunal through a recent gazette notice. He was to serve for a three-year term starting October 6, 2021.

The Industrial Property Tribunal handles disputes involving intellectual property such as trademarks, and is the final step before parties move to court.

But in a letter to CS Maina, Mr Gichuhi states that aside from his inability to take up the position, he notes that there were no interviews or a recruitment process held before he was appointed, hence he is hesitant to join the Tribunal in such a manner.

"I was not consulted about my availability and willingness to take up this appointment. I am not aware of any open, fair and competitive recruitment process leading to my appointment," he said.

"I am the senior partner in a busy law firm and having consulted with my partners. Such an appointment would cause a conflict of interest in matters that my firm handles for various clients that may give rise to a dispute before the Industrial Property Tribunal," the former LSK boss said.