'Stop using Eng before your name': EBK fires warning to 'fake' engineers

The Engineers Board of Kenya (EBK) has warned Kenyans to desist from using the term “Engineer” or "Eng" before their names if they are not active members of the lobby, terming it as amounting to impersonation.

EBK, which is mandated with registration of engineers and engineering consulting firms, said it had noted with concern that many people were describing themselves as engineers despite not being registered to practice.

“The Engineers Act 2011 prohibits the use of the term engineer by unregistered or unlicensed persons,” it said in a statement signed by EBK registrar Margaret Ogai.

The warning letter also put “fake engineers” on notice for committing an offence punishable by law.

“A person who willfully and falsely uses in any way the style or form or title of engineer or engineers in describing his occupation or displays any sign, board, or card or any other device or uses a prescribed stamp representing or implying that (s)he is an engineer commits an offence,” the lobby said.

EBK further said that it updates its list of registered engineers and publishes in the Kenya Gazette and its website.

Among other statutory roles, the lobby regulates the engineering industry and sets standards of practice in the country.

Earlier this year, the engineers’ board declined to accredit more than 200 graduates from local universities after it emerged that the courses had not been green-lit by EBK and the Commission for University Education (CUE). This means that they cannot be registered as engineers upon graduation and therefore risk missing out on employment opportunities.