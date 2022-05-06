Stop ‘harassing’ David Sankok, William Ruto allies tell DCI

Members of Parliament allied to Deputy President William Ruto have faulted the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) for allegedly harassing nominated legislator David ole Sankok and his family over the recent death of his son.

Led by Mathira MP Rigathi Gachagua, the lawmakers asked the DCI to be empathetic to the bereaved family and allow them to mourn. They said that should the DCI have issues with the MP, they should take it up after his son’s burial.

Gachagua: DCI should stop playing politics in Sankok son's death probe

Mr Sankok's 15-year old son Hillary Memusi Sankok allegedly shot himself dead in his bedroom at their Ewaso Ng'iro home on Monday.

"I ask the DCI to be human. It is traumatic that a post-mortem has been done, cause of death established but the family is being subjected to endless recording of statements," said Mr Gachagua.

The MP, who was accompanied by other law makers Lemanken Aramat (Narok East) and his Emurua Dikirr counterpart Johana Ng'eno, asked the detectives pursuing the case to be professional.

Memusi, son of nominated MP David Sankok, who died in a shooting incident at the legislator's home. Photo credit: Pool

According to the Narok DCI boss Mwenda Ethaiba, 10 staff members at Osim Country Lodge owned by the MP have recorded statements.

The MP, his wife Hellen and their elder daughter Rosemary also recorded statements. Officers from DCI headquarters also took Mr Sankok’s statements on Thursday over alleged 'inconsistencies' in the earlier statement.

Mr Gachagua claimed that the DCI was being used to ‘persecute’ Mr Sankok for being in the United Democratic Alliance.

"Government agencies should desist from being drawn into punishing those who are supporting different political formations," said Mr Gachagua.