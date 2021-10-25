Shofco boss Kennedy Odede pays school fees for Mombasa needy boy

Shining Hope for Communities (Shofco) chief executive officer Kennedy Odede has offered to pay school fees for a Form One student in Mombasa.

Mr Odede pledged to clear the school fees balance for Ali Abdillilahi who was admitted at St Charles Lwanga Secondary School after scoring 350 marks in the 2020 KCPE exam.

“It is painful to hear a bright student dropping out of school due to lack of school fees. I will take up Abdillilahi’s matter,” Mr Odede said in Changamwe during a meeting with Shofco Urban Network (SUN) team leaders. Abdillilahi’s mother Zuena Hussein Ali thanked the Shofco boss for coming through for her son whom she said had been at home for three months. Ms Hussein said she had tried reaching out to local leaders with no luck.

“I am so grateful to Mr Odede for offering to help me pay school fees for my child. I pray that God will bless him so that he can help many others,” Zuena said.

In June, the Shofco boss distributed bursaries worth Sh4 million to 212 poor students.

Education is one of the key pillars of Shofco. The organisation has two schools in Kibera and Mathare. The institutions offer full scholarships to girls from poor families.

Odede, who grew up in abject poverty in Kibera, also needed a scholarship to pursue education.

“Education is the only sure way of eradicating poverty because after school, all these children will come back to be the change agents in their communities,” said Mr Odede who is an alumni of of Wesleyan University in the United States.

Shofco is looking to expand its programmes to the coastal region. On top of the list of the programmes to be launched in the coastal region is Shofco Sacco which has over 20, 000 members.

“We are bringing most of our programmes to the coast region. One of which is the Sustainable Livelihoods Programme. We will soon launch training sessions for youth and women who will be given money to start businesses,” Mr Odede said in Changamwe.

Shofco is currently running school libraries in Bangladesh, Mishomoroni and Maweni in Mombasa.