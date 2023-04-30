'Severe' crack forces Kenha to close Mai Mahiu-Narok Highway

The Nairobi - Maai Mahiu - Narok Highway has been temporarily closed, after a section of the road developed huge visible cracks at Mafuta area,near Maai Mahiu.





In a statement issued by the Kenya National Highways Authority (Kenha), motorists have been advised to use Narok -Kisiriri – Mau Summit-Njoro turn off Road, Narok –Bomet-Kaplong Road, as engineers move to repair the road.

“Kenha would like to notify motorists and the general public about the closure of the Maai Mahiu –Narok Highway.This closure has been occasioned by a severe crack that has occurred six kilometres from Maai Mahiu Town towards Maai Mhiu, cutting across the road rendering it unsafe for motorists,”reads part of the statement.

Kenha's announcement via Twitter was as follows:

PUBLIC NOTICE

TEMPORARY CLOSURE OF MAI MAHIU - NAROK HIGHWAY#kenhaalerts pic.twitter.com/R8d746NONI — Kenya National Highways Authority (KeNHA) (@KeNHAKenya) April 30, 2023

According to Kenha, the cause of the crack has not been established though preliminary reports attribute it to the ongoing rains and earth movements.

“As Kenha embarks on restoration works at the affected area,all road users plying the Maai Mahiu Narok route are advised to use alternative roads,”further stated Kenha in its statement.

Naivasha police have also asked motorists to use alternative routes and avoid the damaged road.

"We are calling on motorists using the route to adhere to the Kenya National Highways Authority (KeNHA) directive and use alternative routes," said Naivasha police boss Benjamin Boen.

It was not immediately clear what occasioned the crack, with the road being prone to perennial damages, especially during heavy rains.

Mr Boen said no incident had been reported but added that the crack was a danger for heavy commercial vehicles plying along the route.

The road is a busy highway that connects Nairobi to the South Rift, the world famous Maasai Mara game reserve, western Kenya and Luo Nyanza.

It is also an alternative route to neighbouring Tanzania through Isibania in Migori County.

Road engineers involved in repairing the road in the past have blamed the geological set up around the Maai Mahiu area to the occasional damage of the busy Narok-Maai Mahiu road.















