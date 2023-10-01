Scientist who advocates 'algae' as a food solution

To the uninformed, the sight of these greenish bacteria means that the water in which they thrive is of little use. But to enlightened people like Dr Mary Opiyo, it is gold.

The bacteria is called spirulina, sometimes nicknamed blue-green algae. It is harvested, dried and can be consumed in powder, tablet or capsule form. In Nairobi, it can be bought at outlets such as Healthy U (100 grams costs Sh1,599) and Zucchini (100 capsules cost Sh770).

"Spirulina contains 60-75 per cent complete protein, which is 90-95 per cent digestible. Nasa (the US National Aeronautics and Space Administration) uses spirulina as a food for astronauts because of its uniquely high nutrient density in such small doses," says Zucchini's online product description.

Dr Opiyo, a senior research scientist at the Kenya Marine and Fisheries Research Institute based in Sagana, has long been interested in spirulina.

"It has quite a rich, fishy taste. It can be used in yoghurt, pudding, vegetables or smoothies just to remove the taste. But if you just want to take it as a powder, some people still take it. They simply mix it with water and drink it, or they take it in capsule form. That way you are sure that you are taking a super-rich food," says Dr Opiyo, noting that spirulina is farmed in some parts of the Coast and also in the West.

"They (spirulina farmers) target people with low immunity or people who want to build up their immunity. At the same time, people who are into sports, like bodybuilding, are told that they need to take very high amounts of protein. So they also use spirulina as a source of protein," she adds.

Dr Opiyo is a graduate of Moi and Kenyatta Universities. Her research on spirulina won her a scholarship to the African Food Fellowship, where she participated in a 10-month leadership programme with 26 other Kenyans with a wealth of ideas on how to improve food production in Kenya.

The training, a partnership between Wageningen University in the Netherlands and consultancy firm Wasafiri, culminated in a graduation ceremony in Nairobi on 22 September.

"The African Food Fellowship is a network and community of food systems leaders, policy makers, researchers and practitioners working in three impact areas: aquaculture, agri-finance and horticulture," explained Brenda Mareri, the dean of the Kenyan chapter of the African Food Fellowship.

"The fellowship starts with a 10-month food systems leadership programme, and that's why we're here today to celebrate our second cohort - 27 fellows who have gone through the 10-month programme and graduated. And now that you've graduated, you're joining the African Food Fellowship Network," she added.

Dr Opiyo said graduating and joining the network opens the door to a range of opportunities.

"I see opportunities for further collaborations and also the work I am working on with spirulina," she said. "I also have opportunities where I have applied for funding through a proposal that we have written. Because of the fact that spirulina was seen as one of the things that can help solve food insecurity, the proposal was funded. We'll probably start next year.

Spirulina can also be used as fish feed, and this is where Dr Opiyo's energies have been directed recently.

"We had a research project with Wageningen University looking for alternative proteins for fish. Spirulina came up because it is considered a superfood. It is very rich in protein," says Dr Opiyo.

"So we worked on it to improve the protein intake for fish, because in aquaculture we usually rely on fishmeal that comes from the lake. And fishmeal sources are not sustainable compared to something that a farmer can grow. And because it is considered a superfood and it is very high in protein, we did a study to replace the fishmeal with spirulina and we got quite good results where the fish that were fed spirulina were almost twice as big as the fish that were not fed spirulina," she added.

During the graduation ceremony at the Norfolk, a chart summarising Dr Opiyo's spirulina concept was taped to the wall in one of the hotel rooms. Each of the graduates also had a chart and the room buzzed with ideas. On each board was a solution that its champion believed could take Kenya to the next level of food production.

There was Mutuma Muriuki with his idea of fertiliser made by partially burning things, then letting the charred product absorb some micro-organisms to make something that acts like a skin conditioner for the soil.

"We make it using organic waste; through a process called pyrolysis (heating something in the absence of oxygen, the way charcoal is made)," says Mr Muriuki. "The end product is able to support the soil, not only in terms of nutrients, but also in terms of micro-organisms."

"This scholarship has helped me understand the people involved in the whole cycle - the farmers, the consumers of the products, the government and other stakeholders who have really helped me build the whole idea," he added.

Then there was Alice Hamisi with her concept of producing food from neglected farmland.

Then there was John Erick with his concept of training smallholder farmers in aquaculture business skills.

"What is special about this group is that there is quite a bit of diversification," said Ms Mareri, the dean.

The 27 graduates joined a team of 55 in Kenya and 56 in Rwanda.