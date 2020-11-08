cedar posts
Rogue police officers lead plunder of the Mau Forest

By  Vitalis Kimutai

  • In most cases, the cedar posts are transported from Narok South through Sogoo, Tendwet, Kimuchul, Chemaner, Kembu, Longisa, Bomet and Sotik road where they find their way to counties in Nyanza region.

  • On June 3, last year, a lorry, GKB 447R, belonging to GSU, which was illegally ferrying 450 cedar posts was impounded at Kamusanga village along the Chebunyo-Kaboson road in Bomet County after it lost control and landed in a ditch.

The arrest of a sub-county police commander, his official driver and the impounding of a police truck they were using to transport 750 illegally-harvested cedar posts has laid bare the role senior security officers play in plundering the Mau forest complex.

