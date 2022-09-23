Rina, Fresh Fri, among 10 suspended cooking oil brands over non-compliance

Kenya Bureau of Standards (Kebs) has suspended ten brands of cooking oil and fat from the Kenyan market for non-compliance.

In a statement seen by the Nairobi News addressed to the Retail Traders Association of Kenya Chief Executive Officer Wambui Mbarire, Kebs said that the listed products should be removed from the supply chain across the country.

The listed products are Rina, Fresh Fri with Garlic Oil, Fry Mate, Tilly, Top Fry, Salit, Gold and Pure Olive Gold, Bahari Fry, and Postman.

Surveillance Director Peter Kaigwara said that the products have been temporarily suspended and that it is not a ban from markets.

“Kindly note that this is not a ban on the products but a temporary suspension to facilitate the protection of consumers from potentially unsafe products, safeguard economic interests of manufacturers of compliant brands and allow manufacturers of the non-compliant brands to initiate and to put in place effective corrective action.”

Also, the Retail Traders Association of Kenya director has been informed to encourage her members to always validate the quality marks of the products stocked for sale and to remind them that any person found offering for sale substandard products contravenes the law is liable for prosecution.

Kebs added that all the retail outlets should always verify the products’ certification quality using the SMS platforms, which can be checked using mobile phones.

While reacting to the suspension notice, the Consumers Federation of Kenya (COFEK) urged Kenyans to stop consuming the named products.

“Kebs lists several edible oils as non-compliant. Whether KEBS does PR or not, we urge consumers to immediately stop using Rina, Fresh Fri, Fry Mate, Tilly, Top Fry, Salit, Bahati Fry and others listed. Consumers are not guinea pigs on potential carcinogens.”