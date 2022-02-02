​ President Kenyatta invites African leaders to attend Nairobi infrastructure event

President Uhuru Kenyatta (second left) attending a virtually closed-door 39th Session of the New Partnership for Africa’s Develop  Heads of State and Government Orientation Committee meeting at State House, Nairobi.

Photo credit: PSCU

By  Joel Odidi  &  PSCU

President Uhuru Kenyatta has invited African leaders to attend the seventh Programme for Infrastructure Development in Africa (Pida) week in Nairobi from February 28 to March 2, 2022. 

