'Parte after parte'? Worry not... the hangover pill is here

Do you find yourself asking for all manner of soups on a Sunday to beat your hangover or taking a panadol to relieve your headache?

Worry not, scientists have now come up with a hangover prevention pill that clears the head morning after a night out by rapidly breaking down alcohol in the body.

According to results released yesterday, the Myrkl pill, the first pill, broke down 70 per cent of alcohol consumed within an hour, relieving the revellers of the symptoms.

The pill going for £30 (Sh4, 300) for a pack of 30 capsules is being sold in the UK and is taken in a double dose at least one hour before drinking for maximum effect.

The capsules remain effective for up to 12 hours, meaning there is no need to take more than two capsules per day.

From the findings, those who drank two glasses of wine and took the supplement before drinking had on average 50 per cent less alcohol in their blood after 30 minutes, and 70 per cent less after 60 minutes, significantly reducing the impact on the body.

The formulation was developed after 30 years of research by the Swedish medical company De Faire Medical (DFM).

“Marking the first time in history that a consumer product is demonstrated to effectively and rapidly break down alcohol in the body,” says Håkan Magnusson, Chief executive officer at Myrkl.

He said the purpose of the pill is to help those regular moderate drinkers to wake up feeling their best the next day, whether they’re busy working professionals, young parents, or seniors who want to maintain an active social life.

He warned that the pill is not designed as an excuse for people to drink beyond their limit. “This is a game-changing product for those regular moderate drinkers, and we can’t wait for it to be rolled out in the entire market.”

Branded as a 'pre-drinking pill', the pill has been “independently tested and clinically proven to work” and is 100 per cent natural and vegan made up of high-performing bacteria called Bacillus coagulans and Bacillus subtilis.

It is enriched with an amino acid supplement and Vitamin B12 (which helps keep the nervous system healthy), which breaks down alcohol in the gut before it reaches the liver. It also boosts energy and immunity levels.

“This is not a product for the person who wants to go out and drink to excess, the way the pill works. It increases the breakdown of alcohol and therefore reduces the amount absorbed into your system. So you will still get some absorption and some of that jolliness that you experience when drinking alcohol. But not the awful feeling,” says the study.

It is not suitable for those who are pregnant, breastfeeding, or under the age of 18.

Earlier, experts had warned against revellers using Panadol to relieve hangovers but now with the pill, they do not have to gamble with many pills.

“Heavy use of alcohol and regular use of paracetamol in management of alcohol-induced hangover is discouraged as this can increase the risk of liver and kidney diseases. Due to its safety, paracetamol is widely misused for relieving alcohol-induced hangover symptoms,” warned experts.

The researchers warned that taking Panadol over many months increases their chances of developing high blood pressure, heart attacks, and strokes.