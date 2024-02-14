‘Once bitten twice shy’: DPP now seeks to lock up Kevin Kang'ethe at Industrial Area prison

The Director of Public Prosecutions is seeking to have fugitive Kevin Kang'ethe detained at the Industrial Area Remand Prison pending his extradition to the US over the alleged murder of his girlfriend Margaret Mbitu last year.

Prosecution counsel Vincent Monda urged Chief Magistrate Lucas Onyina to order that Mr Kang'ethe be remanded at Industrial Area Remand Prison for his safety.

Contrary to the defence lawyers' claims, the prosecution said it was not seeking to limit Mr Kangethe's access to legal counsel and assured the court that he would have access to his legal team while on remand.

Mr Monda urged the magistrate to grant the DPP's plea since the remand prison is a safe place to keep Mr Kang'ethe pending the extradition proceedings.

"I urge this court to make an order that Mr Kang'ethe be detained at the Industrial Area Medium remand prison to secure his attendance in court," urged Mr Monda.

Before his escape, Mr Kangethe had been held in Muthaiga Police Station cells. He was re-arrested on Tuesday at the house of a relative in Ngong, Kajiado County.

It's on this basis that prosecutors want him detained at the Industrial Area.

"Once bitten, twice shy. We can't take that risk. We humbly ask the court to grant us the orders sought," Mr Monda said.

Kevin Kang'ethe (centre) at the Milimani Law Courts in Nairobi on February 14, 2024. Photo credit: Richard Munguti | Nation Media Group

He said that if Mr Kang'ethe required medical attention, it should be provided in consultation with the government doctors attached to the Industrial Area Remand Prison.

But the defence team objected to the prosecution's application, saying that Mr Kang'ethe had not been charged with any offence to warrant his detention.

They told the court that their client is only facing extradition proceedings, which are essentially neither criminal nor civil in nature.