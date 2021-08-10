NMG, Unicef Kenya sign partnership to promote children’s rights

NMG Unicef Kenya

From left: Unicef Kenya Representative Maniza Zaman, Nation Media Group CEO Stephen Gitagama, NMG Head of Corporate and Regulatory Affairs Clifford Machoka and Executive Editor, Daily Nation, Pamella Sittoni during the signing of a partnership between NMG and Unicef to promote children’s rights in the media.  

Photo credit: diana Ngila | Nation Media Group
By  Mercy Chelangat

The Nation Media Group and Unicef Kenya have signed a partnership agreement to promote children’s rights in the media.

