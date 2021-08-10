NMG, Unicef Kenya sign partnership to promote children’s rights

The Nation Media Group and Unicef Kenya have signed a partnership agreement to promote children’s rights in the media.

The deal sealed on Monday will see NMG use its digital, TV, radio and print platforms to raise awareness of critical issues affecting children, given the hardships caused by the Covid-19 pandemic.

Speaking at the signing ceremony, NMG chief executive Stephen Gitagama emphasised the importance of media reporting on child rights.

He said the partnership will bolster efforts in providing constant transformative content that is safe for children, promotes their welfare and is available in formats that are accessible, convenient and useful.

“As Nation Media Group, we are committed to empowering people. Children are by far the majority in our population and we have a duty to ensure that they grow into responsible adults,” Mr Gitagama said.

Children’s rights

He emphasised the need to protect children’s rights, noting that with Covid-19, some have missed school while others have even been subjected to female genital mutilation.

“The future of the country depends on our children. If the children get the right upbringing, the future will be better than when they are subjected to hardships,” Mr Gitagama said.

“NMG’s journalism continues to stand on the pillars of quality reporting, editorial independence and service to public interest. We are glad to have Unicef join us on this journey,” he added.

Potential solutions

NMG Executive Editor, Ms Pamella Sittoni, said the company’s aspirations lean towards protection of children. Through some of their products, children have been given a chance to participate and share their thoughts.

“We have been at the forefront of championing children’s rights. We always condemn all acts of violence against children,” said Ms Sittoni.

Unicef Kenya Representative Maniza Zaman highlighted the critical nature of the issues that the partnership will focus on in 2021.

“As the pandemic continues, it’s more important than ever for children’s rights to be upheld and for their voices to be heard. Children and young people have seen their rights to an education and health under threat as never before. The media is a vital ally for children, with the reach, influence and responsibility to highlight these threats, provide balanced reporting, and amplify both the needs and potential solutions to children’s issues,” said Ms Zaman.