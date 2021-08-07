NCIC seeks teeth to bite hate speech mongers

The National Cohesion and Integration Commission (NCIC) is seeking more powers and tough penalties for perpetrators of incitement and hate speech ahead of next year’s election to foster harmony before, during and after the polls.

The commission wants additional powers incorporated in the proposed National Cohesion and Peace Building Bill, 2021, which is currently before the Senate.

The Bill sponsored by nominated Senator Judith Pareno seeks to repeal the National Cohesion and Integration Act 2008. And in amending the Act, create a National Cohesion and Peace Building Commission to promote national unity.

The Bill seeks to give necessary powers and support for the NCIC to deliver on its mandate.

The NCIC, chaired by Dr Samuel Kobia, has been cited as a mere “toothless bulldog,” with no powers to deal with hate mongers, especially during the electioneering period.

Senator Naomi Shiuyonga-chaired Committee on National Cohesion met the NCIC team led by commissioners Danvas Makori and Dorcas Kedogo to discuss the Bill.

Peaceful co-existence

Dr Makori told the Sunday Nation that they presented a memorandum to the committee on issues that would empower the commission to enhance peaceful co-existence among Kenyans ahead of the 2022 polls.

In the memorandum seen by the Sunday Nation, the NCIC is seeking powers to summon witnesses.

“Power to summon witnesses to attend before the commission and produce records and books is a mechanism, which the commission uses in ensuring compliance with its law.

“Failure to honour such summonses and requirement to produce records and books should be made a serious offence to compel the citizens and suspect to assist the commission in the discharge of its mandate,” said Dr Makori.

He pointed out that they want the Bill to explicitly elevate the Commission’s summoning mechanism to that of the High Court which failure to honour amounts to contempt.

The NCIC memorandum proposes that person who uses threatening, abusive, insulting, vilifying words or behaviour, displays any written material or disseminates any ideas based on ethnic superiority or uses coded language of any form of communication with the intention to incite or stir up ethnic hatred, upon conviction, shall be liable to a fine of not less than Sh5 million or to imprisonment for a term not less than five years or to both.

Social media

“Any print, electronic, digital and social media, or other media enterprise that publishes or otherwise disseminates any of the acts under subsection (1) on any platform commits an offence and shall, on conviction, be liable to a fine of not less than Sh10 million or to imprisonment for a term of not less than ten years or both,” states the memorandum.

They want any licenced media enterprise that shall upon conviction for such acts have their licences revoked.

The commission is also seeking to have those convicted for such offences barred from holding public office for five years.

“Any person convicted of an offence under this section shall not be eligible to hold any public nominative or elective office for a period of five years.”

Dr Makori noted that they were also concerned with certain campaign sloganeering ahead of next year’s polls, adding that there is need for the political class to exhibit caution.

“As a commission we have to be careful not to be caught up in political arguments but certain sloganeering’s like the hustler narrative is a concern because as a commission we understand the potential of it to be divisive and cause class war,” he said.