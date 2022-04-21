‘Nation’ reporter shortlisted for global climate award

Nation Media Group’s James Kahongeh is among this year’s finalists in the Covering Climate Now Journalism Awards. Mr Kahongeh was shortlisted for his long feature piece on the realities of climate change in Kenya.

His article received an honourable mention from the panel of judges who commended him for his exemplary work in conducting many interviews with local farmers who have experienced first-hand the impact of climate change in Kenya.

Mr Kahongeh was shortlisted alongside journalists from the Reuters, HuffPost and the New York Times.

According to Covering Climate Now, a non-profit collaboration of 500-plus news outlets focusing on climate journalism, more than 900 entries were submitted for this year’s awards.

Submissions came from television, radio, print, and digital journalists representing newsrooms both big and small in 65 countries.

A jury of 90 distinguished journalists from around the world considered entries in 18 award categories, including long and short form print coverage, long and short form video coverage, audio work, investigative reporting, commentary, social media engagement, photography, student and emerging journalists, and newsroom innovation.

Devastating effects

In 2021, Mr Kahonge reported on the devastating effects of climate change in various parts of the country. From the long ravaging droughts the country is witnessing to the short rains and reduced volumes of water in rivers, his story covered just how much of a threat climate change has become over the years.

“I'm delighted to be recognised by Covering Climate Now for my work on reporting on climate change issues in the country. This global recognition is a strong statement that Nation Media Group is a market leader in telling stories that matter to humanity,” said Mr Kahonge.

“I am grateful to my editor Bernard Mwinzi, for his guidance, and to colleagues for their support,” he added.

Kyle Pope, chairperson of the Covering Climate Now Awards judging process said the outpouring of submissions — a 50 per cent increase over last year’s entries —reflects how news organisations increasingly recognize that climate change demands more and better coverage from all journalists.

A separate jury will meet in May to select the winners and name a Climate Journalist of the Year.