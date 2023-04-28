‘Nation’ makes more changes in editorial

The Nation Media Group (NMG) has made further changes in its editorial leadership as part of its ongoing Newsroom Integration Project.

Group Editorial Director Joe Ageyo said the initiative is aimed at bringing together all NMG editorial teams under one structure and reorganising workflows accordingly.

"This is an important exercise that touches on how we are organised, how we do our work and what direction our journalism, in general, will take going forward. As such we have to handle it carefully and with due regard to the important role that each of us plays in our respective newsrooms every day. This explains why the new structure has to be put in place in phases," he said.

The changes affect editorial positions for all its print and online platforms and will be fully operational after the new structure is properly in place but will in the meantime co-exist with the existing structure.

“We will therefore have the two structures operating hand in hand in a mutually reinforcing fashion until the transition is done,” he added. The rest of the newsroom will be reorganized in the month of May to align with the new structure and direction.