Pain of Nairobi’s Kaloleni residents stuck with 78-year-old British houses they can't renovate

As Kenya marks 61 years since it got the powers to rule itself, residents of an estate in Nairobi that was started 78 years ago by the British wish they also had some self-rule.

Kaloleni Estate residents, some of whom are descendants of men who fought on behalf of Britain abroad, say they have lived there for decades without ever getting proper ownership documents.

According to Mr Zacchaeus Kwendo, the chairman of the Kaloleni Residents Welfare Association, descendants of the ex-soldiers live in uncertainty because of ownership issues. The houses, built by Italian prisoners of war, were given to soldiers who returned alive from the second World War, after putting up a strong fight in Burma (present-day Myanmar).

The Nairobi market with the same name, Mr Kwendo explained, was the garrison where the returning fighters stayed before they took up houses in Kaloleni. The garrison would later become a market renowned for meat.

“They took possession of the houses in 1947. That’s the only compensation our fathers got,” said Mr Kwendo, whose father Rufus Shadrack Nyamboka – who died in 2008 – was in the King’s African Rifles regiment that fought in Abyssinia and later Burma.

Mr Kwendo said there were no formal documents given to those who occupied the houses.

“We might be chucked out of these houses in the pretext of being given new houses. Without holding titles in our hands or an agreement with the British government, we are not ready to get out, because that will mean that we have given up everything which our fathers fought for,” Mr Kwendo told Nation.

“Why haven’t we been given title deeds?” However, according to Mr Peter Imwatok, the MCA for Makongeni/Kaloleni ward, every resident has an ownership card. “When I became an MCA in 2013, we did a census for every house. For you to have an occupation, you must have a City Council card. And all the 875 houses have occupational cards,” said Mr Imwatok, also the majority leader in the Nairobi County Assembly.

He added that those who often complain of lacking documents are descendants of beneficiaries who sold or transferred their houses.

According to Mr Kwendo, men from all over East Africa who helped the British fight in the Second World War were given residences as rewards along tribal lines. Most Kalenjins got the area in Pumwani while Nubians got Kibra (and they also had to wait until 2018 to get a communal title deed).

Luos, Luhyas and some Ugandans, Mr Kwendo said, were allocated Kaloleni. Kaloleni has often been mentioned among estates that are ripe for demolition, redesign and rebuilding. As far back as nine years ago as the devolved system of government was gaining ground, it was on the list of estates earmarked for redevelopment by the Nairobi City County. However, according to Mr Kwendo and other residents, there is confusion as to who is the owner of the property where the 875 housing units in Kaloleni stand.

Some believe it is the city county – which collects Sh2,000 per house every month – while others think a war council created by the British is in charge.

The area MCA, however, noted that the ownership is in the hands of the county government.

“When the transition to the new (independence) government happened, the estate was transferred to the County Council. There’s no contestation about that,” said Mr Imwatok.

A 1950 record the Nation accessed at the Kenya National Archives and Documentation Services showed that Kaloleni and Pumwani were considered the model housing schemes by the colonial government.

We did not, however, find records indicating that the property was owned by the British War Council on War Memorial as the residents’ association claims. A number of Kenyan elites once called Kaloleni their home. Among them are Tom Mboya, Barack Obama (Senior), and Jaramogi Oginga Odinga.

Former Ugandan president Milton Obote also resided there at some point.

“These [Kaloleni] houses looked very expensive in those days,” said Mr Kwendo. “Most of the prominent Africans in the 50s came to stay in Kaloleni.”

Nation.Africa visited Kaloleni on a windy Thursday morning and the houses were a study in antiquity. Mr Evans Obura, a resident and a grandson of one of the fighters who died while fighting for the British, said the estate is in a horrible state despite the fact that dwellers pay rent every month to the county.

“They have never maintained the houses. The estate looks bad. The trenches have never been attended to. There is nothing happening. There us no piped water at all,” Mr Obura told the Nation.Africa.





Vendors pushing a handcart full of water container in Kaloleni Nairobi. Photo credit: Dennis Onsongo | Nation Media Group

Mr Imwatok noted that a water reticulation exercise that happened in 2013 failed because most of the original Kaloleni residents had built extensions and hence blocked the water leeways.

“In the area along City Stadium where there are no extensions, there is water to date,” he said .

The once revered social hall, which even hosted Kenya’s early parliament, is now a decaying and hopeless monument. Residences are crying out for roof repairs and some amenities are deep into entropy.

To make it a proper compensation for the ex-soldiers who took Kaloleni as their reward for fighting, Mr Kwendo suggests the construction of new residences that can generate income, with the ex-soldiers’ descendants as shareholders. “[The government] should look for a good developer who can help us develop this place. What we just want from them is some shares,” said Mr Kwendo.

“It is near the city centre; it’s near Industrial Area. You can build very good high-rise buildings there, and you can allocate so many people; over 10,000 people,” said Mr Kwendo, the seventh of the ex-soldier’s 11 children.

Mr Imwatok said that at the moment, there is no redevelopment plan touching on Kaloleni. If any comes, he said, all the dwellers must get at least a three-bedroom house each.

“So far, Kaloleni is not one of those earmarked for any development,” said Mr Imwatok, who also noted that alarmist narratives often arise from Kaloleni as some people seek membership fees and other finances from residents.

“As a leader, I’ve never received any contestation about the ownership of the land in Kaloleni.” Mr Kwendo argues that British soldiers who fought for their country got good perks but in the case of his father and other Africans, there was no monetary compensation.