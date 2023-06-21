‘My family survives on one meal a day’

The dry smile on Maxmilla Luhavi's face is fleeting. It speaks of the many struggles the 30-year-old single parent who has lived in Nairobi's Mukuru Kwa Njenga slums since 2020 has undergone.

When she got married about a decade ago, she left her hometown of Kakamega for the capital city to get married to a man who worked as a casual labourer, hoping to start a family with him. It was not to be.

She did get married though, but one day, her husband of 10 years, like most men in the informal settlement, left home one morning to look for work, in his case though, he never returned.

"I don't know where he went. He never came back," says Ms Luhavi.

She has four children. For the last year, her children have not been attending school. During the day, when their mother is out looking for menial jobs, the older ones look after their little brother, who is only two months old. Without a formal job, says Ms Luhavi, her family is not guaranteed a meal. When the Nation visited, she had not eaten in two days.

"The children and I take one meal a day if we’re lucky, but most of the time, I go without food," she says, adding that she mostly depends on goodwill.

Rent arrears

The rent for the shack they call home is Sh2,000, usually due on the 15th of each month. She is four months in arrears. At the nearby grocery shop, she owes Sh2,500.

At one point, the caretaker almost evicted her for not paying her rent. It was during the rainy season, she remembers.

“But when she saw my babies crying in the cold, she was kind enough to let me back into the house. We agreed that I would pay her any amount as soon as I got the money,” she says.

She usually wakes up at 5 am and goes out in search of odd jobs. Most of the jobs she finds involve washing laundry. This earns her a measly Sh150, hardly enough for food for her family.

Her mother, she says, knows she is "struggling" in Nairobi and sometimes helps out.

Poverty and disease go hand in hand in Mukuru. Water is scarce and sanitation is poor, creating a toxic mix that is a ticking time bomb.

"Thankfully, I have never been diagnosed with ulcers or any other disease and I thank God for keeping me healthy," she says.

With a roof over her head, she says, her nightmares have been reduced to two - food and water. They are scarce, and she doesn’t know what she would do without her neighbours, who sometimes give her extra food or leftovers. This family’s last meal was plain boiled rice.

In the course of the interview, she gets a phone call. The caller asks whether she is available to do some laundry. Her face lights up.

On a good day, she can earn Sh300 from a random job. Her priorities when she makes this kind of money are buying flour and charcoal, even though this hardly lasts two days. If things are really good, she manages to save Sh100 for an especially rainy day. She long stopped buying sugar. It is a luxury.

She weighs 51kg right now. In January this year, she recalls, she weighed 60kg. She is wasting away fast.