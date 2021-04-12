Mwilu to sit in CJ interviews despite Murgor’s conflict-of-interest call

Deputy Chief Justice Philomena Mwilu

Deputy Chief Justice Philomena Mwilu.

Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group

By  Brian Wasuna

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • DCJ’s advocate-client relationship with one of the candidates in the past won’t affect recruitment process.
  • Unless something happens, all nine commissioners will sit through the process, says chief registrar.

Deputy Chief Justice Philomena Mwilu will sit on the interviewing panel this morning as the search for the next head of the Judiciary begins.

