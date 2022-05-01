‘Mjengo’ workers form association to fight for their rights

Mr Wycliffe Juma, a mason in Uasin Gishu County, was atop a four-storey building when the foreman pulled a pillar below, causing the wall to come tumbling down.

He was talking to their foreman who was a floor below, and suddenly the wall he was constructing collapsed.

"There was no way to save myself, because I was at the tip of a ladder. The disintegrating walls fell on me, sending me to the ground,” narrated Mr Juma, who suffered a broken femur and head injuries in the August 2021 accident.

No protection gear

Lack of protective and safety gear to cushion workers in case they fell exacerbated Mr Juma situation.

“It is by luck that I survived the mishap, though I sustained life-threatening injuries and the scars on my head and on the leg will serve as a constant reminder of the ugly incident. What now hurts the most is lack of concern from my contractor, who abandoned me as soon as I came out of hospital,” he said.

“The contractor, despite taking me to hospital and paying medical bill, abandoned me thereafter. I now live from hand to mouth and well-wishers give me money for the hospital monthly visits.”

Construction workers woes

This is the kind of mistreatment a majority of construction workers endure to earn their daily wage.

It is the reason construction workers, popularly known as ‘mafundi’ or ‘watu wa mjengo’, have formed an association to champion their rights.

The workers launched the Western Kenya Mafundi Association recently to lift the fraternity from years of neglect at work, in a sector that accounts for over 60 percent of the informal job market.

Raphael Amboko second (left) Chairman of Western Kenya Mafundi Association accompanied by Samuel Kaboi (left), the Vice Chairman, Bronny Koech second (right), Vice Secretary, Doreen Loboo (right), Treasurer talk to Wycliff Juma (with crutches). Juma, a mason, fell and got injured while working at a construction site in Eldoret town, Uasin Gishu County. Photo credit: Jared Nyataya | Nation Media Group

Mr Raphael Omboko, the association chairman, says they want independence because none of the labour movements or government entities has been fighting for them.

The association brings together painters, masons, carpenters, plumbers, stone dressers, and electricians, among others.

“A majority of them are living from hand to mouth because their payments are made in instalments. Those who get injured or die at construction sites are left on their own,” Mr Omboko said.

False promises

In Mr Juma’s case, he said the foreman and the manager had been ignoring his calls and sometimes gave him false promises.

The situation is no better for Mr David Obengele, another construction worker.

Mr Obengele says he suffered immensely at the hands of a construction company.

“I am grateful because for the 33 years I have been in this trade, I have never been injured. But what is demoralising is how we get paid even after building multimillion-shilling properties, which dot cities and the countryside, and our lives are wretched,” he states.

He says the construction industry pays but the mode of payment leaves workers miserable.

"We are paid a little money in instalments and at the end of the day there is nothing to save, making our lives hard. A labourer is paid Sh750 and the fundi receives Sh1,500 a day with overtime factored in.”

He says lack of a lobby group to champion their rights and safety concerns has left them at the mercy of foremen and contractors who pay them peanuts.

“We live a very undignified life because of the treatment we are subjected to at our workplaces and now that we have an association we expect things to turn around.”

Sexual harrassment

Women in the construction sector also suffer just like men, but they are also subjected to sexual harassment.

“There was a time when a foreman held me by the hand and led me to a far corner and attempted to sexually exploit me. I resigned because I could not bear the exploitation and this is what other women suffer in the sector,” said Ms Mercy Moraa, a construction worker.

Insurance cover

The association chairman says members will now be entitled to an insurance cover for their medical needs in case they get injured while on duty.

“Our legal team is assembling a bill to be tabled in Parliament, which if passed will include a range of issues affecting workers at the workplace. Issues of safety, payment, health and advocacy will be included in the proposed draft bill and we hope Parliament will pass it as a matter of urgency,” he said.

He said it is not fair that families of construction workers have to foot all the medical bills when they are injured at work.

“In some countries like China and India, workers in the building sector are highly esteemed because they play an integral role in building their nations’ economies and this is what we need in our country, because over 25 million Kenyans are in the building sector,” he claimed.

Impoverished

Mr Samuel Kaboi, also a worker, said the rate of inflation is high but they have not received any pay rise and they live impoverished lives.

“It is through the association that we are optimistic our life will change for the better because we lacked an umbrella body to champion and ensure our rights are respected,” he said.

The association wants construction workers provided with safety gear at work, including oxygen for those working in boreholes and sewer lines.

Refresher courses

Ms Bronny Koech said they will also get workers to undergo vocational training to hone their skills and advance their expertise.

“We need to ensure the workers have refresher courses to improve their skills and reduce cases of buildings collapsing. We also need to reach out to them and educate them about drug abuse and alcoholism, which many of them are associated with. The construction industry should be viewed just like other jobs,” she said.

Ms Koech said that the association will also weed out child labour and sexual harassment, which are rampant in the building and construction sector, as well as educate the workers on investing some of the money they are paid.