Militias behind most civilian killings in S.Sudan, UN report reveals

This picture taken on February 18, 2016 shows members of the Sudan People's Liberation Army (SPLA) standing on and beside a vehicle with mounted artillery in Juba. A new report released by the United Nations Mission in South Sudan indicates that the militias were responsible for as many as 78 percent of civilian killings in the country between January and December 2020.  AFP


Organised militia groups are behind eight in every 10 of South Sudan’s civilian deaths in the country’s enduring conflict, in what could signal the limitations of ceasefire agreements.

