Age of ‘microwave’ unions and getting together for social media likes

It’s been two years since musician Daddy Owen’s marriage collapsed, and he has some sobering views on celebrity unions and why high-profile separations are all the rage.

Socialite Corazon Kwamboka and gym instructor Frank Kiarie alias Frankie Just Gym It have just joined the long list of celebrity couples who have called an end to their romantic relationships.

Corazon’s announcement last weekend that she is now single – coming just months after she accepted his engagement ring – was a real shocker. Not to mention the fact that the two welcomed their second-born child together a month ago.

Relationships have become hard, thanks to the expanding digital space, which has created an avenue for millennials to document their eventful albeit plastic lives.

It is much harder for celebrities, Daddy Owen adds.

Examples of recent high-profile break-up stories in the industry include that of Tanzanian singer Diamond Platnumz and Kenyan singer Tanasha Donna. Popular deejay George Njuguna alias Crème de la Crème also parted ways with his wife of 14 years Denise and Tanzanian singer Ali Kiba is also claimed to have split up with his wife Amina.

“Relationships come to an end for different reasons, but what we are experiencing now are in some cases relationships just for clicks and likes and not actual relationships,” Daddy Owen explains.

In fact he says since his marriage ended in 2020, he has been approached by a number of female celebrities, who wanted him to pretend to have been dating them; all for higher social media numbers.

“Those business relationships are there… The internet and the need to have a huge number of followers has made this phenomenon all the more common,” Daddy Owen said.

Diamond Platnumz and Tanasha Donna. Photo credit: Pool

He adds that with ‘microwave affairs’ taking root among local celebrities, many mistakenly think it’s fashionable to share details of their private lives with the public.

“This is a big mistake. If both of you are celebrities, it is still a problem. If one is not a celebrity, it complicates things further. I have been in the creative industry for 20 years and I can say I have managed to develop some thick skin when it comes to harsh criticism. But what happens to this other person when the relationship does not work and they are not used to public scrutiny?” he said.

“You leave them exposed, especially when people start speculating on what could have gone wrong based on the little information they get and not the whole truth,” Daddy Owen said.

When it emerged that he was splitting up with his wife Farida Wambui, Daddy Owen became the subject of online trolls.

The pressures that come with being a public figure, coupled with societal expectations at one point saw him suffer a mental breakdown.

“Being a celebrity makes people to see you as a hero and when something does not work out, you are judged harshly. When I separated with my wife, I was the one who people knew,” he laments.

“The new crop of celebrities needs to learn from those who came before them. A good example is rapper Wyre and comedian Churchill. These two are happily married but do you see them broadcasting their spouses or families online? This means they have created an environment that protects them from cyberbullying,” Daddy Owen explained.

“Many people are just playing around with each other. They need to understand that relationships are not about online followers," he further cautions.

Comedian Mulamwa and Carrol Sonie had dated for two years before going their separate ways.

“I made the decision to introduce my girlfriend online because I wanted her to gain popularity, grow her fan base and start earning money as an influencer,” Mulamwa said.

Caroline Muthoni, popularly known as Carrol Sonie, and her ex, Kendricks Mulamwah. Photo credit: Pool

The decision was also partly influenced by the fact that “for some jobs the client may be looking for a couple to sell a family brand,” Mulamwa went, though admitting that fame sometimes goes to the other person’s head and they feel they can make it on their own, leading to a breakup.

Artistes David Mathenge alias Nameless and his wife Wahu have been together for the past 24 years.

They have been christened ‘Kenyan power couple’ and even likened to America’s music icons Beyonce and Jay Z.

“The dating scene has evolved. The social media has become a big part of people’s lives and unfortunately a good number of people now enter into relationships after checking out the other person’s digital footprint,” he observed, saying some unions are only about clout and how the parties involved can benefit both privately and publicly. Others, he adds, are in it purely for publicity purposes.

Being married for more than two decades does not mean he and Wahu have not had their share of challenges.

“The fact that we are both famous adds to the pressure. Especially when people certain comments; such as that we inspire them as a couple. It means there is already a huge expectation, or that that whatever happens Wahu and I have to work our issues out, but splitting is not an option,” Nameless said.

“Wahu and I are best friends. We have been able to go through different situations in our lives through talking and being honest with each other, but when I see others struggling with their relationships, I understand because I know that the struggle is real,” he said.

Kenyan celebrity couple Nameless and Wahu. Photo credit: Pool

Maureen Kunga, a member of the music group Elani, has a different opinion.

“There has been a lot of strife particularly related to Covid-19. The pandemic has affected many artistes and this might have put a strain on romantic relationships. And celebrities are human, just like everybody else. It is only that when they break up it becomes a huge thing,” Maureen Kunga said.

She, however, terms the idea of relationships for social media fame quite unfortunate.

“If you are a public figure, it is important to realise that people will be looking up to you and some would want to emulate something about you, and this is something we cannot overlook. If it is not real, then we are doing a disservice to our fans. Anything you put on social media affects somebody else,” she explains.

“Being in the industry is hard and you get a lot of attention. It is already hard enough just being on your own now to think about being in a relationship with someone else so I am sure it can become challenging,” award-winning singer Nikita Kerring said.

For Gengetone rapper Maandy, if it works for the couple to pretend to be dating and they are happy, then so be it.

“There is nothing real or authentic these days. People sell fake lives on social media. So if it works for them and makes them happy then it is okay,” Maandy said.

Plastic relationships

She adds that once she decides to be in a relationship with anyone, she will make it private.

“Making things private actually protects a person and this is what most celebrities do not understand. Something can go wrong in the relationship and I do not want to deal with a breakup in front of everyone,” Maandy said.

Relationship expert and sexologist Maurice Matheka says relationships are increasingly becoming plastic and materialistic, thanks to social media.

“If you look at Hollywood, this has been happening. We are no longer in the era of our parents. There is what a person would want to happen based on the generation into which they are born. That is why celebrities are keen to hook up with individuals from their own background. People who would understand the fact that they have to fake it until they make it,” Mr Matheka said.

American singer Jennifer Lopez recently made headlines thanks to her highly publicised breakup with businessman Alex Rodriguez in 2021.