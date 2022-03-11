Age of ‘microwave’ unions and getting together for social media likes

Corazon Kwamboka and Frank Kiarie

Corazon Kwamboka and her boyfriend Frank Kiarie.

Photo credit: DENNIS ONSONGO | Nation

By  Sylvania Ambani

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Relationships have become hard, thanks to the expanding digital space.
  • Some celebrities fake romantic unions just to gain a large online following.


 

It’s been two years since musician Daddy Owen’s marriage collapsed, and he has some sobering views on celebrity unions and why high-profile separations are all the rage.

