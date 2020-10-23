Maraga case: Groups reject Mwilu Bench

Four petitioners in the cases challenging Chief Justice David Maraga’s advisory on dissolution of Parliament have challenged the constitutionality of a five-judge Bench appointed by Deputy Chief Justice Philomena Mwilu.

The petitioners, including the National Assembly and Senate, lawyer Kamotho Njenga and two voters — Leina Konchellah and Mohsen Munasar — are opposed to the decision of Justice Mwilu to appoint the bench, a duty that is reserved for the CJ.

They are of the view that Justice Mwilu does not have powers to empanel a Bench and so the five judges she appointed last week to hear and determine the petitions were given the mandate illegally.

Further, they argued that the office of the Deputy Chief Justice cannot exercise administrative powers conferred on the Chief Justice under the Constitution.

“Article 165 (4) is categorical that any matter certified by the court as raising a substantial question of law shall be heard by an uneven number of judges, being not less than three, assigned by the Chief Justice. Clearly the role cannot be abdicated or delegated to any other person since the Constitution does not provide such latitude,” said lawyer Njenga.

Five-judge Bench

He explained that the five-judge Bench, having been appointed by the Deputy Chief Justice, has no authority to hear the petitions.

Therefore, the files ought to be returned to the Chief Justice so that he can lawfully assign a proper Bench in line with the Constitution.

The Judiciary had communicated that Justice Mwilu appointed the Bench since Justice Maraga is a respondent in the petitions, hence he cannot select the judges to address questions raised in regard to his own decision.

Justice Mwilu appointed Justice Lydia Achode as the chair of the Bench whose members include Justices George Odunga, James Makau, Anthony Ndung’u and Pauline Nyamweya.

But Mr Njenga said there are only three occasions whereby the Deputy Chief Justice may legally undertake the duties reserved for the Chief Justice, and appointment of a Bench is not among them.

The three occasions include the swearing-in of the president-elect, swearing-in of the deputy president and appointment of a tribunal for the removal of a president on grounds of incapacity.

The petitioners yesterday told Justice James Makau that before the five-judge bench settles down to hear the cases, preliminary issues such as its constitutionality should be determined first.

Administrative function

On explanation that the Chief Justice failed to appoint the Bench because he is a respondent in the petition, lawyer Njenga explained that empanelling of a Bench is an administrative function and not a judicial one.

“The Chief Justice cannot recuse himself from a constitutional role that is specifically assigned to him,” he explained.

At the same time, the petitions have increased to ten following filing of four others by lawyer Edwin Kimatu Saluny, Community Advocacy and Awareness Trust (CTAWN), Centre for Rights Education and Awareness (CREW) and Mr Muhati Ntoogo.

The others were lodged by the two citizens, National Assembly and the Senate, Lawyer Kamotho Njenga, Office of the Attorney General, Prof Tom Ojienda and Thirdway Alliance party. Only the latter is in support of the Chief Justice advisory.

The National Gender and Equality Commission (NGEC) has also sought to be joined in all of them as an interested party.