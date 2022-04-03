Lifecare Hospitals embarks on major expansion plan

Lifecare Hospitals, a leading medical services provider operating a chain of Level 5 hospitals, has announced an aggressive expansion plan across the country to meet growing demand for specialty healthcare.

The multi-specialty hospital, founded in September 2017 in Bungoma Town, has signaled plans to open three more hospitals across the country to bring hospitals under its portfolio to eight by the end of 2023.

Currently, the LifeCare has hospitals in Bungoma, Migori and Kikuyu towns with plan now to open three more in Meru, Eldoret and Mlolongo.

This as the hospital’s management targets to raise its bed capacity from the current 450 beds to 600 beds by the end of next year in the eight hospitals in line with its aim to provide best in-class healthcare services to all individuals within the local and extended areas.

The first multi-specialty hospital in Bungoma Town boasts of 100-bed capacity, 15 ICU beds, and 2 modular operating theatres.

The homegrown chain of hospitals offers primary care, specialty clinics, surgical services, mother and child care, critical care unit, dental services, diagnostics, and laboratory services.

“This year our plan of action is to open doors to LifeCare multi-specialty in Meru county and LifeCare Super-Specialty hospitals in Eldoret and LifeCare multi-specialty in Mlolongo,” said Chief Executive Officer Mr Vikram Jit Singh, in a statement.

He said they aim to bring universal health care closer to communities across the country affirming their commitment to provision of quality and affordable healthcare to patients.

“The rebranding of LifeCare is momentous to us as it sets precedence for our expansion across Kenya and the rest of Africa. Our plan to increase our footprint across Kenya will enable us to have eight hospitals by 2023,” said Mr Singh.

“LifeCare Hospital’s core values of compassion, accountability, responsibility, and excellence will continue to power our patient-centric approach,” he added.

In 2021, LifeCare Hospitals set in motion a fully-fledged multi-specialty hospital in Migori County with a bed capacity of 75 beds and in Kikuyu town with a bed capacity of 50 beds in phase one and an additional 60 beds in phase two in 2022.