Lee Njiru’s memoir, 'President’s Pressman', to be launched in Nakuru

Lee Njiru's memoir the "President’s Pressman" will officially be launched in Nakuru City Sunday at the Sarova Woodlands Hotel.

Mr Njiru, a career civil servant for 46 years, served presidents- Mzee Jomo Kenyatta and his predecessor Daniel arap Moi.

This is the first official published work by the former Head of the Presidential Press Service Unit.

"Since the book was serialised by Nation many Kenyans have been calling me even at midnight when the bare-knuckle book will hit the bookshelves," said Mr Njiru on Friday at his Ngata home on the outskirts of Nakuru.

The book, which has taken two years to compile, has generated a lot of debate among Kenyans. Mr Njiru has spilt the beans on the behind-the-scenes dealings at the State House.

However, ahead of the launch, Mr Njiru says he has no regrets for stepping into people's toes as he was just "performing his normal duties."

Mr Njiru said he had a lot of a hard time preparing the guest list saying, "I have a huge list of friends that I have worked with and some I may have missed sending them invitations but it was not intentional. Some even wanted to be the chief guest."

However, he said he has extended the invitation to President Uhuru Kenyatta through Statehouse spokesperson and Head of President's Strategic Communication Unit Kanze Dena Mararo.

Moi's press secretary Lee Njiru speaks

"I have also invited President Kenyatta because I believe he has been properly briefed and knows everything in this book through the intelligence briefing after the book was serialised by the Daily Nation," said Mr Njiru who says he was inspired by Nelson Mandela, South African anti-apartheid activist who served as the first president of South Africa from 1994 to 1999.

At the same time, Mr Njiru said he had also invited the Moi family through Baringo Senator Gideon Moi.

"I have also invited Senator Gideon Moi. However, I don't know whether he will come. I can't fail to invite Gideon. He is one man I respect so much during and after Mzee Moi retired as the second President of Kenya until his death two years ago," added Mr Njiru.

The book published by Kenya Literature Bureau (KLB) will be launched from 4pm to 6pm and will retail at Sh2,500. The chief guest will be Justice Joseph Mugo Kamau.

Other guest speakers lined up include Prof Egara Kabaji, a Professor of Literary Communication at Masinde Muliro University and Vice President of the Pan African Writers Association and lawyer Jennifer Shamalla.