Kenyans illegally extracting surface or groundwater put on notice

Kenyans who have been illegally extracting surface or groundwater without permits have been put on notice with non-compliant individuals facing fines of up to Sh1 million or jail term of up to two years, or both, upon conviction.

The latest development comes amidst rising cases of non-compliance among water dealers in the country operating without permits from the Water Resources Authority (WRA).

WRA Chief Executive Officer Mohamed Shurie said under the law, Water Act 2016, they are mandated to issue authorisations for all water works and permits for the use of water resources with specific conditions.

However, he said, there have been increasing cases of non-compliance with conditions prescribed under the permits among them illegal abstractions, over abstractions and expiry of permits.

"Non-compliance with the provisions of the Act among them illegal water abstraction, and non-renewal of permits is an offence under the Water Act 2016 which attracts a fine of up to Sh1,000,000 or imprisonment for a term not exceeding 2 years or to both such fine and imprisonment may be imposed upon conviction," said Mr Shurie.

WRA chairperson Mr Donald Murgor pointed out that a permit is required for any use of water from water resources from both surface water and groundwater.

He said the uses include drainage of any swamp or other land, discharge of a pollutant into any water resources and any other purpose to be carried out in or in relation to a water resource which is prescribed by regulations made under the Act to be a purpose for which a permit is required.

Under the Constitution, Mr Murgor noted, WRA is obligated to ensure access to water rights which is administered under a water abstraction permit.

"It is a requirement for any water user who intends to abstract water for any water use to acquire a water abstraction permit from WRA," he said.

Mr Shurie observed that the Authority has been forced to take legal action against non-compliant water users citing an example of Krystalline Salt Limited who were fined Sh649.3 million by the Court of Appeal on February 26, 2024 for failure to pay water use charges for water abstraction.

On October 23, 2023, the WRA boss said one Mr Fredrick Chege Kamwene was found guilty of contempt of Court and contravening court orders on permitting and slapped with a penalty of Sh200,000 or a one-month jail term.

"More other cases are in court and our appeal is for water users to comply with the law," he said.

Mr Shurie explained that Kenya is a water-scarce country and the allocation of water by the Authority is aimed at ensuring equity in water use due to the scarce nature of the resource amid increasing demand by the increasing population.

He said the scarcity has brought about increasing competition from various water uses hence the need to have strict regulation over access and use.

Explaining the permit application and renewal process, the WRA boss said the process begins with applying at the respective sub-basin office through the E-Citizen online permit application system.

Upon approval by the Authority, it is a requirement for the client to give a submission report for the issuance of the permit.

A five-year permit will then be granted after which renewal will be required.

"Application for renewal must be done online which will require payment of permit fee and inspection by WRA officials," he said.

He said there are four permit categories depending on the status of the application vis a vis the water resource characteristics and the requirement.

Category A (A minimum) covers water use activity deemed by virtue of its scale to have low risk of impacting the water resource.

Category B (B some impact) involves water use activity deemed by virtue of its scale to have the potential to make a significant impact on the water resource.

Permit applications in the two categories will be determined by WRA regional offices.

Category C (substantial impact) covers water use activity deemed by virtue of its scale to have a measurable impact on the water resource.

The last category, Category D (high impact, inter-basin trans boundary waters) involves water use activity which involves either international water, two different catchment areas, or is of a large scale or complexity and which is deemed by its scale to have a measurable impact on the water resource.