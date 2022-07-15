Kenyan Iregi Mwenja wins prestigious global mental health award

A mental health champion in Nakuru City, Iregi Mwenja has put Kenya on the global map after he was feted by the United Arab Emirates President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

Mr Mwenja was among medical professionals around the world and health organisations who received the Waterfalls Global Award for sacrificing his life while fulfilling humanitarian tasks during the Covid-19 pandemic in the country.

Mr Mwenja, who is the founder and chief executive officer of Nakuru City-based Psychiatric Disability Organisation (PDO), was the sole Kenyan to win the global award that attracted several countries across.

The award was launched by the UAE in November 2021 as part of the country's global contribution to honouring frontline workers all over the world in appreciation of their vital role, humanitarian services and sacrifices for the sake of protecting their communities and their safety, especially during the pandemic.

Mr Mwenja was among 300 participants from around the world who were nominated for the prestigious award that saw only 78 shortlisted and 15 only of them win the award.

Mental health

A mental health advocate, who has been championing the mental health of the frontline workers, the youth and the prisoners in Kenya was feted for his exemplary work in safeguarding the well-being of health workers in the country.

"I want to thank the Waterfalls Global Award jury for awarding me the prestigious award. This is a memorable day in my life. It marks one of the most significant events of my professional career in mental health," Mr Mwenja said in his acceptance speech at UEA capital City Abu Dhabi on Tuesday.

"As a neurodiversity global mental health champion, I'm honoured to have been hosted by the UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan at the Al Shiyite Palace to receive the award."

The soft-spoken mental health champion who has been visiting hospitals and prisons at the height of the pandemic said his work has not been easy especially in the early stages of the deadly disease as it was marked by fear, anxiety and misinformation.

Public hospitals

"I was pleased to lead a team of psychiatrists, psychologists and mental health experts that went across the county providing mental health services to health workers working in isolation ward units in public hospitals and prisons," said Mr Mwenja.

However, he said although he was the one who received the award, it was a team effort.

"This award is not a singular effort of a superhero. It was a concerted effort of my colleagues at PDO and our local partners including Arcadian Counselling Centre and donations from other partners like Ember, Altro Foundation, the Segal Family Foundation, Kenya Prisons Service and Nakuru County Health workers," said Mr Mwenja.