Kenya's Covid-19 death toll rises by 18 as 486 more turn positive

Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe

Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe briefs the media at Afya House in Nairobi on April 2, 2021, on the Covid-19 pandemic in Kenya.

Photo credit: Francis Nderitu | Nation Media Group

By  Amina Wako

Reporter

Nation Media Group

 The total confirmed Covid-19 cases in Kenya has risen to 145,67 following the reporting of 486 new infections in the past 24 hours.

Editor's picks

More from News

  1. Ruto-Raila alliance a mirage, says MP

  2. India bans export of crucial Covid-19 drug

  3. Kenya's Covid-19 death toll rises by 18

  4. Why Buhari sacked Nigeria’s police chief

  5. PRIME Police pursue ‘hired assassins’ theory in KBC editor's death

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.