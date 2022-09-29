Kenya road deaths rise at record pace

More Kenyans have died on the road between January 1 and September 26 this year compared to the same period last year, data from the National Transport and Safety Authority (NTSA) shows.

The authority recorded 3,286 deaths last year compared to 3,541 this year within the same period with pedestrians being majority of the victims.

The data shows that pedestrians accounted for 1,269 deaths this year, followed by motorcyclists (941), passengers (634) and pillion passengers and drivers who recorded 324 fatalities each.

Bicycle riders accounted the least deaths at 49.

In 2021, 1,144 pedestrians died on the road, followed by motor cyclists (912), passengers (527), pillion passengers (326), drivers (314) and pedal cyclists at 63.

Earlier, the authority had warned Kenyans to exercise extra caution on the road as road crashes have become the highest contributors to disability, health burden and poverty through loss of able bread winners in the country.

Statistics from the World Health Organization indicate that more than half of all road traffic deaths are among vulnerable road users like pedestrians, cyclists and motorcyclists.

WHO explains that the deaths are as a result of speeding, motorists driving under influence, non- use of motorcycle helmets, seatbelts and child restraints; distracted driving increasingly caused by use of mobile phones while driving; unsafe roads; unroadworthy vehicles; inadequate post-crash care and inadequate law enforcement on traffic laws.

While efforts to contain the spreading the number of lives lost are discussed by the UN Road Safety Collaboration (UNRSC) in biannual meetings, the global road safety situation shows that road traffic injuries are now ranking amongst top 10 killers in the world a number that is projected to rise to position five at 2.4 million by the year 2030.

HIV/AIDs, stomach cancer and lifestyle diseases like diabetes and hypertension rank below traffic related injuries.

In Kenya, the majority of road crash victims are the youth aged between 30 to 34 years, followed by those aged between 25 to 29 years and persons aged 35-39 years according to an earlier NTSA analysis.

The figures point to a worrying phenomenon where the country is losing its most vibrant and productive population on the roads.