Kenya records 95 new Covid-19 infections, 172 recoveries

Kenya’s Covid-19 infections rose by 95 from a sample size of 3,334 tested in the last 24 hours, raising cumulative confirmed infections so far to 251,152. The positivity rate is now at 2.9 per cent.

Of the cases, 86 are Kenyans while 9 are foreigners. 56 are females while 39 are males. The youngest is a one-month-old infant while the oldest is 95 years.

In terms of distribution per county, Nyamira had the 14, highest number of infections per county in the last 24 hours. It was followed by Nairobi 11, Nakuru 10, Garissa 9, Nyeri 9, Turkana 7, Kiambu 5, Marsabit 4, Kisii 4, Machakos 3, Uasin Gishu 3, Kitui 2, Kakamega 2 and Laikipia 2, Bomet, Busia, Embu, Kirinyaga, Murang'a, Nandi, Narok, Nyandarua, Siaya and West Pokot had one case each.

Health CS Mutahi Kagwe announced that 172 patients had recovered from the disease, with 138 from the Home-Based Isolation and Care programme while 34 are from various health facilities countrywide.

Total recoveries now stand at 243,944 of whom 197,180 are from the Home-Based Care and Isolation programme, while 46,764 are from various health facilities countrywide.

During the same period no death was reported. However, the cumulative fatalities in the country remains 5,181.

As of Sunday, 762 patients had been hospitalised with Covid-19 countrywide, while 1,788 were being treated at home.

Of the admitted patients, 47 were in intensive care, 31 of them on ventilator support and 16 on supplemental oxygen.

Another 256 patients were separately on supplemental oxygen, 250 of them in general wards and six in high dependency units.