Kenya records 95 new Covid-19 infections, 172 recoveries

Covid jab

A health worker administers Covid-19 vaccine in Nyeri town on September 20, 2021.

Photo credit: Joseph Kanyi | Nation Media Group

By  Joel Odidi

Sub-Editor

Nation Media Group

Kenya’s Covid-19 infections rose by 95 from a sample size of 3,334 tested in the last 24 hours, raising cumulative confirmed infections so far to 251,152. The positivity rate is now at 2.9 per cent.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.