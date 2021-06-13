Peter Kamunyo
Is the stiff opposition to the NHIF Bill based on facts?

Walter Menya

What you need to know:

  • There are deliberate efforts being made by the Government to ensure quality service delivery to the people of Kenya in the national UHC scale-up.
  • Good health is an important aspect of any workplace as it impacts directly on their productivity and the economy.

The opposition to the NHIF Act (Amendment) Bill, 2021 that we are seeing is largely based on NHIF’s not-so-rosy past. The criticism has been about the capacity of NHIF to run the UHC when it has had numerous cases of funds embezzlement and poor services. The sentiments against the Bill also question the different services a person would get from the Sh500 they will be paying. What is your response to these? Joy Karambu, Maua

