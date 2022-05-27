Involve community groups in projects, state told

The government has been challenged to enhance partnerships with community-led organisations to end poverty within Kenyan slums.

Shofco founder Kennedy Odede said involving community-based organisations is the only way to understand what is happening on the ground and ensure effective roll-out of programmes for slum dwellers. He explained that most slum programmes fail because locals with an understanding of the challenges they face are never involved in such processes.

“You might have money and a PhD but you need to know what is happening on the ground. This can only be done by involving those who live in that community. Poverty can be eradicated if we give the tools to the people,” Mr Odede told the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland. The forum brings together heads of state and government, CEOs and other leaders to discuss critical challenges facing the world today.

The Shofco boss cited an example of the failed slum upgrading programme in Kibera where the government attempted to move people from slum by building houses for a few. He said the project failed because the government approached the problem by trying to help one section, forgetting the close social connections.

“The plan has to come from the community and bring the designers and architects to sit down with the locals. That is what we at Shofco have been and are still pushing for in Kenya,” he said.

He also challenged the government to tap into the innovation wave to create jobs for millions of unemployed youths in the country. Encouraging innovators, he said, is the easiest way to alleviate the unemployment crisis.