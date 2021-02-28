Nairobi City
Francis Nderitu | Nation Media Group

News

Prime

Clean goals: Inside ambitious plan to end Nairobi’s sanitation woes

By  James Kahongeh

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Under the NCRP, several water and sanitation-related projects have been undertaken in different locations across the city while others are still ongoing.

  • So far, new sanitation infrastructure has been laid and the existing sewer lines rehabilitated, redesigned and expanded in a multi-billion-shilling investment.


In Kariobangi South’s High Ridge area, Maria Aden walks into a tin shed just outside her house, carrying a bucket of water. She relieves herself, then flushes the waste into the shallow trench that flows reluctantly through her shared compound.

Related

More from News

  1. Kimani Ngunjiri's last born son dies

  2. Zanzibar President appoints new First Vice President

  3. Kiambu murders: Lawrence Warunge 'still unfit for trial'

  4. MCK wrangles bad for media freedom, Editors Guild says

  5. Indian PM Narendra Modi gets Covid-19 jab

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.