Clean goals: Inside ambitious plan to end Nairobi’s sanitation woes

In Kariobangi South’s High Ridge area, Maria Aden walks into a tin shed just outside her house, carrying a bucket of water. She relieves herself, then flushes the waste into the shallow trench that flows reluctantly through her shared compound.

Open sewage flows and an abhorrent smell of human excrement are the order of the day in this slum in Ruaraka. Oblivious of the health risks involved, children play in and by the trenches. “We wash clothes and then use the water to flush our toilet,” Ms Aden says.

What Aden calls ‘toilets’ are shallow structures whose sludge isn’t connected to any sewer system. Rains, therefore, are a nightmare here. The facilities, too, need to be emptied frequently. And that is done by hand.

Here, tin barrels full of human waste on hand-drawn carts are a common feature. With as little as Sh400, one can have their ‘‘toilet’’ scoured clean. Where this human waste ends is obvious: the river.

Heavily polluted Nairobi River as it traverses through Gikomba Market

Across Thika Highway is the neighbouring Roysambu. By comparison, Roysambu and Kariobangi are worlds apart; the former is a fairly well-planned neighbourhood, with high-rise apartment blocks that serve part of Nairobi’s middle-class population.

The two neighbourhoods, though, have a common denominator: free-flowing sewage in the streets and alleyways. The mess in Roysambu is attributed to failure by the authorities to install sewer lines and negligence by property owners to maintain high sanitation standards.

Densely populated estates

Where sewer lines are absent in this and other densely populated estates in the city, such as Imara Daima, Embakasi, Kahawa and Umoja, property owners are required to manage their waste water by installing septic tanks and exhausting them. But to avoid incurring costs, some developers just direct the effluent from their properties to the zones across their fences and let nature take care of the rest. The result is a network of sewage streams that are both an eyesore and a health hazard.

In Kawangware, Kibera, Huruma, Mathare and Kariobangi, lack of proper sanitation is as much a nuisance as it is a part of life. In Huruma, for instance, “clean” water pipes zigzag everywhere, some cutting through its section of River Mathare and its mass of filth in a dreadful meshwork of dung, disease and disgrace.

The state of sanitation in Nairobi is a horror story. It has been for decades. In an attempt to rectify this situation, the Ministry of Water, Sanitation and Irrigation, through Athi Water Development Works, rolled out in 2018 the Nairobi City Regeneration Programme (NCRP), spearheaded by Athi Water CEO Eng Michael Thuita.

Nairobi residents wade through a flowing sewer in Katwekera village Kibera in 2018. Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group

The programme aims to increase access to sanitation facilities for Nairobi residents, improve the quality of water, and reclaim riparian ecosystems of the city’s rivers.

Infrastructure

Under the NCRP, several water and sanitation-related projects have been undertaken in different locations across the city while others are still ongoing.

So far, new sanitation infrastructure has been laid and the existing sewer lines rehabilitated, redesigned and expanded in a multi-billion-shilling investment.

Two years after it began, the city regeneration programme, which will cost the taxpayer Sh1.62 billion, is beginning to show its success points.

After construction of 15 ablution blocks in Kibera, for instance, thousands of residents now have better and more hygienic ways of disposing of solid waste. These ablution blocks have been connected to the sewer lines.

In a slum where flying toilets and human-waste-chocked rivers are routine, sanity is slowly being realised. NCRP’s target is to put up 20 ablution blocks here. This project is also expected to significantly address an endemic flooding crisis in the expansive slum. Additionally, hundreds of manholes along sewer lines in the city have been unblocked and desilted.

Where installation of sewer lines is being carried out, it’s projected that the price of land and property will appreciate considerably, as more people move into areas that are adequately connected to sanitation facilities.

“The city regeneration programme is not just seeking to address a social issue, it is also a developmental initiative as well,” says Water and Sanitation CS Silicy Kariuki.

Cleaning rivers

They may be muddy, but today, (some sections of) Ruruaka and Mathare rivers are the cleanest of all the seven rivers in Nairobi.

An aerial view of the newly expanded Dandora waste water treatment plant in Ruai. Photo credit: Jeff Angote | Nation Media Group

During construction of the Thika Highway, two trunks were destroyed at the crossings in Mathare and Ruaraka. For eight years, raw sewage from the broken trunks drained into the rivers, creating a grey mass of flowing filth.

With the trunks now rehabilitated and expanded, and the sewage rerouted, the rivers are so clean that they have become a haven for swimmers and launderers.

Nairobi, Ngong and Kibarage are the other river crossings where sewer was directly polluting the river, but that has since been fixed.

But if the government has made major strides in the regeneration programme, it is the repossession of more than 4,350 acres of land that had been grabbed by private developers to expand waste water management that has been the biggest win.

For more than 15 years, developers had encroached on this land in Ruai, putting up homes and making it impossible to expand the Dandora Estate Waste Water Treatment Plant (DEWWTP) in Ruai.

What was a thriving estate of maisonettes and bungalows only eight months ago is now reclaimed government land, with newly-constructed water treatment ponds that stretch as far as the eye can see.

Since September last year, excavators have been on site to create more ponds that will expand the current 160,000m³ (160 million litres) daily waste water treatment capacity to 180,000m³ (180 million litres) by the end of the year.

To deter future encroachment, the government is constructing a 6.3-kilometre perimeter wall to secure the treatment plant. Works on the masonry boundary wall began in September 2020 and are 20 per cent complete. The whole project will cost the taxpayer Sh270 million.

“Our plan is to further expand the Dandora treatment plant and reclaim other sewer facilities that had broken down and had waste water diverted elsewhere. This way, we’ll boost the hygiene conditions for populations living in our different neighbourhoods in the city,” CS Kariuki says.

Deplorable pile of garbage dump next to Nairobi river

The worrying state of sanitation in the country is attributed to a plethora of factors, ranging from poor funding to corruption, haphazard planning by developers and negligence, a situation that’s made even worse by a fast-growing population, especially in urban areas.

A year after coming to power in early 2020, the Nairobi Metropolitan Services (NMS) has supplied billions of litres of water to various low-scale city neighbourhoods, through water bowsers and water kiosks.

NMS, in collaboration with Athi Water, has also sunk 193 boreholes so far, connecting more city residents that were otherwise outside the grid to a reliable source of clean water.

Curiously, though, in a city where the demand for water had been growing at a steady rate of 20,000 cubic metres per year, increased access to the commodity hasn’t been matched with expansion of waste water treatment facilities, which has strained the existing infrastructure.

Since independence, the question of sanitation has largely featured only during outbreaks of water-borne diseases such as cholera and typhoid. As soon as the outbreak is contained, the country moves on fast. Until the next outbreak.

Successive regimes have concentrated on increasing access to water, relegating the element of sanitation to the backburner. Sometimes sanitation hasn’t featured at all. For a good reason.

Sanitation, according to Eng Erastus Maina of Athi Water, is a capital-intensive investment that also requires time. It’s for this reason that making water available to millions of city residents has for decades been an attractive carrot to dangle to the masses during political campaigns.

But, as the demand for water bulges, so does the need for sanitation facilities.

Says CS Kariuki on striking the elusive balance: “Our people need clean water, but they also need access to sanitation facilities. That’s why the government is investing in projects that will increase our sanitation coverage, not just in Nairobi but across Kenya.”

City residents walk past a heap of garbage on Haile Selassie Avenue in Nairobi on February 24, 2021. Photo credit: Dennis Onsongo | Nation Media Group

But putting up sewer facilities is only one step in addressing the sanitation quagmire, CS Kairuki says, emphasising the need for responsible usage of the infrastructure by city residents.

“It’s upon the residents to protect the infrastructure and report illegal diversions and destruction, which have been major problems in the past. This investment doesn’t belong to the government, but to the people who rely on it,” she notes.

Data from the World Bank indicates that during the 25-year period between 1990 and 2015, the rate of access to sanitation facilities grew by a paltry five per cent. This translates to an underwhelming 0.2 per cent increase in access to sanitation services per year.

Only nine years to the 2030 deadline by which the world should have attained universal sanitation coverage, Kenya is lagging behind. At this rate, experts warn, it could take decades for Kenya to realise this goal.

Sanitation

While admitting that the country is running out of time, CS Kariuki insists that Kenya is firmly on course to meet its own targets. “We must work very hard to achieve this target. There’s need to invest more in sanitation.”

To that effect, starting this year the government is investing an additional Sh20 billion in Nairobi alone to improve sanitation infrastructure in partnership with the African Development Bank (AfDB).

This investment, CS Kariuki says, will add the city an additional 20 per cent sanitation coverage, to 68 per cent. To attain a significant sanitation network in the country, the World Bank strongly proposes cross-cutting stakeholder engagement and extensive community consultations.

“It’s critical that existing policies, legislations and regulations, both at the national and sub-national (county) levels, are reviewed and a multi-sectoral approach adopted,” the World Bank recommends.

This week, the Cabinet passed the Water Policy in Sessional Paper Number One, soon expected to be tabled in Parliament. The Cabinet also approved three sets of regulation on water use, water services and water harvesting and storage.

Notes the CS: “We now have a reasonably robust policy and legal framework. This is the anchor policy that will help us to address issues of access to water and sanitation coverage as we move forward.”

On best sanitation practices around the world, Eng Maina says Kenya has an opportunity to adopt in its current works world-class materials such as high-density polyethyleneand dual-wall corrugated water and sewer line pipes “that are cost effective, easier to install and more durable”.

“We also need to conduct more ground water exploration and expand our use of solar energy to power the pumping systems. This is more sustainable than use of hydro-electricity or diesel,” says Eng Maina.