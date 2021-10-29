Ignore Willy Mutunga call for judicial strike, CJ Martha Koome asks judges

Martha Koome

Chief Justice and President of Supreme Court Martha Koome during a past function in Nairobi on June 11, 2021.

Photo credit: Jeff Angote | Nation Media Group
sam

By  Sam Kiplagat

Court Reporter

Nation Media Group

Chief Justice Martha Koome has asked judges to ignore calls by former CJ Willy Mutunga to boycott work as a protest against the executive for ignoring court orders.

