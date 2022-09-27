I will be responsive to Kenyans’ needs, ICT Cabinet Secretary Eliud Owalo says

New ICT Cabinet Secretary Eliud Owalo has promised to ensure the Information and Communication departments feature prominently in the transformation of the economy.

Mr Owalo was on Tuesday appointed the Cabinet Secretary for Information, Communication, and the Digital economy.

"This is an opportunity for me to serve my country and to help the President deliver on the promises that we made to Kenyans," he observed.

"There's no greater honour than to serve one's country. I promise to be responsive to the needs of Kenyans and serve selflessly with diligence and efficacy."

Subject to vetting by Parliament, Mr Owalo will take over from Joe Mucheru who has served in the docket for the past five years.

Mr Owalo is an economist and renowned strategist and consultant. He's currently pursuing a Doctor of Philosophy (PhD) in Strategic Management at the University of Nairobi. He also holds a Master of Business Administration (MBA) Degree in Human Resources Management from the University of Nairobi.

Before that, he acquired a Bachelor of Arts (BA) Degree in Economics and Business Studies at Kenyatta University.

He boasts two decades of experience as an Economist, Management Consultant, and Strategy expert with Core-Competency in Macro and Micro-Economics.