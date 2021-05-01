Lucy Wanjiru | Nation Media Group

News

Prime

‘I slept with him for Sh50 for githeri, but ended up getting pregnant’

New Content Item (3)

By  Leon Lidigu

Health Reporter

Nation Media Group

At exactly 11 o’clock, the rough path leading to Kibra is covered in clouds of dust.

Related

More from News

  1. Uhuru rolls back Covid restrictions

  2. Labour Day: President Kenyatta's speech in full

  3. PRIME Face of a 'serial rapist and killer'

  4. Raila MPs shoot down nomination of Fatuma Chege as PS

  5. Uganda suspends flights from India

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.