'I only wear masks because of police': Why Covid-19 denialism is still a problem in Kenya

gikomba traders face mask

Traders go about their business at Gikomba Market on march 28, 2021.

Photo credit: Lucy Wanjiru | Nation Media Group

By  Steve Otieno

Reporter

Nation Media Group

“There is nothing the government or anyone can do to make me believe that Covid-19 is real and that I can actually get this disease,” Michael Omondi, a youth leader in Nairobi’s Mukuru Kwa Njenga slum, tells Nation.Africa. 

Editor's picks

More from News

  1. Muturi, Haji wade into Judiciary row

  2. South Africa expels Malawi diplomats

  3. PRIME Raila and Kalonzo 'to revive Nasa'

  4. Uhuru allies meet to chart course ahead of 2022 polls

  5. Ruto spared as Raila's budget cut

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.