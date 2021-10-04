sea vessel ship
File | Laban Walloga | Nation Media Group

News

Prime

'I am a Muslim but I had to eat pork': Kenyan seafarers claim mistreatment on China vessels

By  Winnie Atieno

Nation Media Group

Kenyan seafarers have revealed unbearable working and living conditions and suspicious business activities aboard Chinese fishing vessels operating in the Indian Ocean.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.